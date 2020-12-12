How to Watch UFC 256, Figueiredo vs. Moreno

SI.com
UFC 256 Live Stream: How to Watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno Online, Fight Card, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Deiveson Figueiredo looks to make the fastest title fight turnaround in UFC history when he faces Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Both fighters are coming off first-round finishes at UFC 255 only three weeks ago, where Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in less than two minutes in his first title defense. The Brazilian star has had the best year in the promotion, tallying a 9–1 record in his first 10 trips to the Octagon. Another strong title defense could seal Figueiredo winning Fighter of the Year.

However, Moreno could put plenty of pressure on the champion. After losing two fights in 2018 and being released by UFC, the Mexican challenger is on on a four-fight unbeaten streak since his return. Despite getting passed over for last month's title shot against Figueiredo, Moreno beat Brandon Royval with a first-round stoppage on the UFC 255 undercard.

Saturday's main card also includes a highly-anticipated Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira lightweight bout and Ronaldo Souza's attempt to end Kevin Holland's four-win streak.

Editor's note: If you purchase something through one of our links, we may earn a commission.

How to Watch:

Figueiredo vs. Moreno:

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream UFC 256 exclusively on ESPN+. You can save over 25% when you buy UFC 256 and an ESPN+ annual plan here.

Prelims:

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The fights will air in English on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Live Stream: ESPN+

Early Prelims:

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+

Fight Card:

Main Card: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza
  • Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Prelims:

  • Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda
  • Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes

Early Prelims:

  • Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett

