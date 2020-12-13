UFC 256 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT: JUNIOR DOS SANTOS VS. CIRYL GANE -- 10:20 PM ET

UFC 256 opened with a heavyweight bout, as Ciryl Gane stayed poised and under control in a second-round TKO win against Junior dos Santos.

Though Gane (7-0) continued his undefeated streak, the win was not without controversy. Santos (21-9) claimed that the finishing shot was illegal, as it was a strike that was awfully close to being a full blow behind the head. But Santos was leaning away, Gane caught up a piece of the ear, and it was ruled a legal blow.

A high-level striker, Gane is incredibly quick for a heavyweight. In only his fourth UFC bout, he mixed up his range and stayed active, moving at a frequency where he was never a stationary target. He also avoided Santos’ lead hand and hook, and now picks up a big win against a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

For Santos, the decision marks his fourth straight loss, which is the worst stretch of his professional career.

PREVIEW -- 9:30 PM ET

UFC 256 is a proving ground.

Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo looks for his second successful title defense in the past three weeks at UFC 256, as he puts his belt on the line against Brandon Moreno. Figueiredo (20-1) defeated Joseph Benavidez in back-to-back fights en route to winning the belt, which is relevant again tonight as Moreno (18-5-1) spent time living and training under the watchful eye of Benavidez. He will look to avenge Benavidez’s losses by dethroning Figueiredo, though that is going to be quite a challenge. Figueiredo is in the midst of a dominant stretch and enters this fight a massive favorite.

The card also marks the return of Tony Ferguson, who was last seen in the Octagon in May when he was defeated by Justin Gaethje in a lopsided fight. That loss cost Ferguson (25-4) his shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement in October after making quick work of Gaethje. Ferguson’s opponent is Charles Oliveira, a fighter that has elevated himself to seventh in the lightweight rankings amidst his current seven-fight win streak. A win for the underdog Oliveira (29-8, 1 NC) places an entirely new spotlight on his future. But if Ferguson looks impressive with a flashy finish against Oliveira, he immediately reinserts himself into title contention.

The 256 card offers tremendous depth. In addition to a women’s strawweight contest pitting Mackenzie Dern against Virna Jandiroba (16-1), there is also a middleweight bout featuring Kevin Holland against Ronaldo Souza. On paper, these should be victories for Dern (9-1) and Holland (20-5), especially in the case of the latter, who looks to capitalize against an aging Souza (26-8, 1 NC). The opening bout of the night is a heavyweight tussle, with Ciryl Gane seeking to continue his ascent to stardom against a former Heavyweight Champion in Junior dos Santos. If Santos (21-8) can pull off the upset and give Gane (6-0) his first loss, then that opens the door for one more significant run in the UFC after three straight losses. Gane only has three UFC fights in his career, and a win against Santos would be extremely meaningful as he continues to prove himself as one of the top heavyweights in the world.

While not featuring the most dazzling main event this year, UFC 256 offers plenty of depth throughout the card and bouts with outcomes that should deliver immediate consequences.