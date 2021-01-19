Report: Conor McGregor Faces Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

SI.com
Report: Woman Files Multimillion-Dollar Injury Lawsuit Against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor after defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

A woman is suing UFC fighter Conor McGregor for millions of dollars for alleged personal injury, according to the Irish Independent

The report has been confirmed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

The lawsuit stems from an incident the woman said took place in 2018 and also names one of McGregor's associates as a co-defendant. A second claim has also been brought to McGregor by the woman's mother. Both women are interested in separate trials.

The incident was originally investigated by An Garda Síochána, the national police service of Ireland, but no charges were brought against McGregor, according to ESPN.

No details from either case have been released for legal implications, but McGregor has claimed he is innocent. The original lawsuit was filed Monday in the High Court in Dublin, and both women are being represented by Coleman Legal Partners, a firm that specializes in personal injury, medical negligence and historical abuse cases, according to the Independent

McGregor's team released a statement.

"After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed-circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected," McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler said in a statement. "The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

McGregor has a history of run-ins with the law. He was fined for punching a man in the face in a south Dublin pub in 2019 and the New York Times reported that he was under investigation for sexual assault said to have happened in Ireland in 2018. He was also arrested in Brooklyn that year for throwing a dolly at a UFC bus after a media day.

In September, McGregor was detained on suspicion of attempted sexual assault in Corsica, an island in the Mediterranean Sea and a region of France. 

