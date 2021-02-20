SI.com
MMA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
What Does the Future Hold for Conor McGregor and the UFC?
What Does the Future Hold for Conor McGregor and the UFC?

Ottman Azaitar Gets 'Second Chance' After Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Author:
Publish date:

The UFC decided not to release Ottman Azaitar despite breaking COVID-19 protocols in January while on Fight Island

UFC president Dana White told ESPN he has decided to give the undefeated lightweight a "second chance." This comes less than a month after White told multiple outlets that Azaitar would be cut from his contract for the violations. 

No explanation for this move was given. 

Azaitar (13-1) was scheduled to face Matt Frevola at UFC 257, but the fight was canceled the day before when White revealed that Azaitar had come into contact with an individual outside of UFC's bubble in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. 

The president said his security team noticed an unauthorized person entering the hotel with a wristband provided by Azaitar to deliver a bag to the fighter's room, according to BT Sport.

"It's just bad," White told BT Sport. "He's gone. He's no longer a UFC fighter, and he's not fighting at UFC 257."

Azaitar was removed from the premises immediately by UFC. 

Azaitar's manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN that this was a "misunderstanding," and thanked UFC as well as White for keeping Azaitar on the roster. In fact, he was never officially removed. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ottman Azaitar 2
MMA

Azaitar Cut From UFC 257, Violates COVID-19 Protocols

Ottman Azaitar was cut the day before UFC 257 for bringing unauthorized guest on Fight Island.

Ottman Azaitar
Play
MMA

Azaitar Gets Second Shot After COVID-19 Rules Violation

The UFC decided not to release Ottman Azaitar despite breaking COVID-19 protocols while on Fight Island.

Aug 20, 2017; West Des Moines, IA, USA; USA golfer Michelle Wie tees off on the first hole in the final round of The Solheim Cup international golf tournament at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
Golf

Michelle Wie West Responds to Giuliani's Objectifying Comments

Michelle Wie West took to Twitter to express outrage over the former New York City mayor Rudy Guiliani's objectifying comments.

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts to evade the tackle of Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Panthers Clearing Cap Space, Want to Push for Watson

David Tepper and the Panthers aggressively cleared cap space, dropping to roughly $28.5 million below in 24 hours.

Creighton basketball players
Play
Extra Mustard

Who Has the Weirdest NCAA Tournament Résumé?

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Looking at some strange NCAA tournament résumés, dissecting Jerry Jones's vampiric nature and more.

San Francisco Giants Mike Yastrzemski
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: San Francisco Giants Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for San Francisco Giants hitters and pitchers

USATSI_15584765
Play
Gambling

NHL Betting Breakdown: Previews, Odds and Plays for Saturday, February 20

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game, featuring Colorado and Vegas. Plus Toronto vs. Montreal face off on his Saturday hockey betting card.

Naomi Osaka reacts after winning the 2021 Australian Open final match over Jennifer Brady.
Tennis

Three Thoughts on Osaka's Authoritative Australian Open Win

Naomi Osaka's win over Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final marks the fourth Major title of her soaring career