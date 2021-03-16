Full Crowd Expected for UFC 261 as Usman Fights Masvidal

SI.com
MMA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Full Crowd Expected for UFC 261 as Kamaru Usman Fights Jorge Masvidal

Author:
Publish date:

The UFC intends to stage a pay-per-view show in front of an arena full of fans on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC President Dana White announced his plan on social media Monday to stage an event in front of North American fans for the first time since March 2020. UFC 261 will feature three title fights, and the mixed martial arts promotion intends to sell 15,000 tickets to the show.

The UFC hasn’t fought in front of a full arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion welcomed a few thousand fans to three events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, but its stateside events have been held without fans on its corporate campus in Las Vegas.

The UFC paused its near-weekly competition for only eight weeks at the start of the pandemic, returning to action with three shows at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville in May 2020. The fights were held there because Florida was among the few North American jurisdictions that would allow White to resume competition so early in the pandemic.

White repeatedly said he wouldn’t hold events in front of socially distanced, reduced-capacity crowds in North America. The UFC is now returning to Jacksonville apparently because its city government is willing to go along with White’s plans.

Earlier this month after UFC 259, White bemoaned the unwillingness of the mayors of several unnamed Texas cities to welcome his events with arenas full of fans even after Texas’ state government signaled its approval.

“This is a stacked card in front of 15,000 UFC fans,” White said. “I just want to say thank you, Jacksonville. I love you guys, and we will see you soon.”

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will have a rematch with Florida’s Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261. Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight title against Jessica Andrade, and strawweight champ Zhang Weili will face former champion Rose Namajunas.

UFC 260 will be held in Las Vegas on March 27, headlined by Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight title defense against Francis Ngannou.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal set to square off in a UFC bout
MMA

Full Crowd Expected for UFC 261 as Usman Fights Masvidal

UFC president Dana White: "This is a stacked card in front of 15,000 UFC fans. I just want to say thank you, Jacksonville."

ryan-fitzpatrick-dolphins
Play
NFL

Report: Fitzpatrick Signs One-Year Deal With Washington

Fitzpatrick will play for his ninth NFL team in 2021 if he takes the field for Washington.

WOMENSBBALL
Play
College Basketball

Women's Bracket Breakdown, Expert Picks and More

Everything you need to know about the women's tournament, from players to watch to potential bracket busters.

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown for the Patriots in the final game of the 2020 season.
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Patriots Keep Cam and Add Jonnu Smith

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

FreeAgencyGrades_Orr
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Joe Thuney, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Kevin Zeitler and more on the first day of legal tampering.

jameis-winston-saints
Play
NFL

Report: Jameis Winston Returns to Saints on One-Year Deal

Winston led the NFL in passing yards and interceptions in 2019 before logging just 11 pass attempts with New Orleans last season.

bud-dupree-pittsburgh-steelers
Play
NFL

Report: Titans Sign Bud Dupree to Multi-Year Deal

Dupree will reportedly earn more than $16 million per year after recording eight sacks in 2020.

Stanford women's basketball team celebrates its Pac-12 title
Play
College Basketball

2021 Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket Unveiled

This year's tournament will take place entirely in San Antonio due to the COVID-19 pandemic.