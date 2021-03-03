Popovich Says Spurs Will Listen to NBA, Not Gov. Abbott

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Gregg Popovich: Spurs Will Listen to NBA, Not Texas Governor About Masks

Author:
Publish date:

Spurs president and head coach Gregg Popovich said the Spurs will not listen to the updated guidelines after the Texas governor announced on Tuesday that he's lifting the statewide mask mandate and opening the state up fully. 

"As far as the players go, we listen to the NBA, not the governor," Popovich told reporters Tuesday

While he did acknowledge the toll the pandemic has taken on businesses across the country, the 72-year-old added that the pandemic is not over. He called the move by Gov. Greg Abbott 'pretty mystifying.' 

"Basically you're saying, 'You get infected and you die?'" Popovich said. "'That's the way it goes. We got to open up.' That's not the way to do it. This is really ridiculous.'

According to the New York Times, only 13% of people in Texas have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, making it one of the slowest states in distribution. 

The NBA updated its health and safety protocols in February, requiring players, coaches and staff members to wear KN95 or KF94 masks in the bench area, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 15, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Sheriff Executes Search Warrant for Black Box in Tiger's Car

Sheriff’s Deputy John Schloegl told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday that this a routine part of their investigation.

NBA All-Star Weekend court ahead of the game
Play
NBA

NBA Unveils NBA All-Star Weekend Participants

Luka Dončić, Devin Booker and Chris Paul are among participants for 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend.

WWE champion Bobby Lashley
Play
Wrestling

Bobby Lashley Begins First Run as WWE Champion

Lashley defeated The Miz during the main event of Monday night’s 'Raw.' At 44 years old, he finally begins a long-awaited run with WWE’s most prestigious belt.

Feb 27, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to his team in the second against the New Orleans Pelicans at the AT&T Center.
NBA

Popovich Says Spurs Will Listen to NBA, Not Gov. Abbott

Popovich said the Spurs will not listen to the updated guidelines after the Texas governor announced that he's lifting the mask mandate.

Feb 24, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott wears a towel in memory of former Georgetown head coach John Thompson against the DePaul Blue Demons in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Play
College Basketball

Creighton's McDermott Apologizes for Offensive Language

After losing to Xavier on Feb. 27, Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott used the term 'plantation' in an offensive analogy.

Belmont basketball coach Casey Alexander
Play
College Basketball

Stakes Are High for Quality Mid-Majors Ahead of Conference Tourneys

Despite amassing 24 wins, Belmont is likely on the outside looking in for a NCAA tournament bid. Such is the burden for mid-majors to be nearly perfect.

James Harden with the Rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets to Retire James Harden's Jersey

In a text to the Houston Chronicle, team owner Tilman Fertitta said the team would retire Harden's jersey.

Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles against Spezia.
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores 20 League Goals in 12 Straight Seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to defy his age by scoring his 20th league goal of the season for the 12th consecutive year