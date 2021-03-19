Khabib's Officially Retired, Says UFC's Dana White

SI.com
MMA
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Retired, UFC President Dana White Says

Author:
Publish date:
Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts against Dustin Poirier during UFC 242

Amid lingering questions about Khabib Nurmagomedov's possible return to the Octagon, UFC president Dana White said the MMA star is officially retired.

"29-0 it is," White tweeted. "[Nurmagomedov] is 100 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work Khabib. Thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend."

Nurmagomedov, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, stunned the sport when he announced his retirement last October after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The Dagestani fighter retired as the lightweight champion with an undefeated career record of 29–0 and 13–0 UFC record. 

Nurmagomedov's father and head coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications, and the Russian champion said his father's death played a role in his decision to leave the sport.

"This was my last fight," Nurmagomedov said. "No way am I going to come here without my father. ... I promised [my mother] it will be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this."

Despite his retirement announcement, White held out hope that Nurmagomedov might return to the sport.

White told ESPN on Thursday that he and Nurmagomedov met in Las Vegas, and the fighter reiterated that his career is over.

"Khabib is retired and doesn't wanna hold up the division," White told ESPN. "Tonight was our final meeting and he is retired."

In an Instagram post, Nurmagomedov referenced their dinner and thanked White and UFC "for the chance to prove myself."

With the championship belt vacant, White said UFC is finalizing a lightweight title fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for UFC 262 on May 15.

YOU MAY LIKE

Roman Reigns punches Daniel Bryan at Elimination Chambers
Play
Wrestling

WWE Network’s Move to Peacock a Mixed Bag for Wrestling Fans

There is a lot to like about the WWE Network’s move to Peacock, but plenty of hiccups too.

March Madness logo at mid-court during the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Play
College Basketball

What Channel is truTV?

If you're confused about where to find March Madness games on truTV, don't worry. We've got you covered.

The Champions League quarterfinal field
Play
Soccer

The Road to the Champions League Final Is Paved With Intrigue

The path to the final in Istanbul will be thrilling, with the four matchups and potential semifinals set and yielding some entertaining possibilities.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

BYU basketball players rescue teammate from elevator
Play
Extra Mustard

BYU Players Rescue Teammate From Stalled Elevator

Guard Jesse Wade’s teammates came to the rescue after he got stuck in an elevator.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball in the NBA Finals
Play
NBA

LeBron: 'I Should Have More Than Four' MVP Awards

James made a great case for this season's MVP award by scoring 37 points in the Lakers' 116–105 win over the Hornets on Thursday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts against Dustin Poirier during UFC 242
MMA

Khabib's Officially Retired, Says UFC's Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in October 2020, but White held out hope that the fighter would return.