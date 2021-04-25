UFC 261: Sports World Reacts to Chris Weidman's Injury

SI.com
Sports World Reacts to Chris Weidman's Leg Injury at UFC 261

Author:
Publish date:

The headlining bout for UFC 261 was the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, but the focal point of the evening quickly shifted to the Uriah Hall-Chris Weidman fight.

Hall won by TKO in the first round when he severely injured Weidman's leg. The incident was gruesome, so view the clip at your own discretion. Weidman was taken off on a stretcher to receive further medical attention. He raised a fist to the crowd on his way into the tunnel.

The fight drew plenty of reaction on social media, not just from the fighting world but from athletes across a variety of sports wishing Weidman well. Check out some of the most notable below:

