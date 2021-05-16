UFC 262 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT: SHANE BURGOS VS. EDSON BARBOZA -- 10:18 PM ET

In a spectacular performance, Edson Barboza turned back the clock with a throwback TKO victory against Shane Burgos.

This was everything an opening bout is supposed to be. And this was a wild victory, capped off with an unusual knockout. Barboza (22-9) drilled Burgos (13-3) with a left and then a right to the skull, and there was about a five-second delay between the last blow and Burgos’s collapse. His legs simply gave out, and the fight should have been called the moment he fell. Barboza delivered a couple more shots, and that was the end of the night for Burgos.

Barboza overcame a nasty cut to his shin, and this was a gritty outing that shows he has premium fights ahead of him as a featherweight. Burgos also raised his stock, even in defeat, though the loss was especially devastating after he recovered from a tough opening five minutes to control the second round.

From Burgos’s left hook to the body to Barboza’s spinning back kick, this was an outstanding bout.

****

A new lightweight champion will be crowned this evening at UFC 262.

Twelve years into his illustrious career, Michael Chandler seeks to finally attain UFC gold. He meets the red-hot Charles Oliveira in the 262 main event, who looks to extend his eight-fight win streak and put gold around his waist.

Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

In addition to Chandler-Oliveira, the UFC has a solid card in store for 262. For the first time since losing to Oliveira, Tony Ferguson returns to action, squaring off against a hungry opponent with powerful hands—which is a dangerous combination -- in Beneil Dariush. Viviane Araujo seeks the biggest win of her professional career in a flyweight fight against Katlyn Chookagian, and Shane Burgos is destined to have a compelling bout against the great Edson Barboza in featherweight action. A scheduled bantamweight bout pitting Matt Schnell against Rogelio Bontorin bout was moved to catchweight after Bontorin failed to make weight.

The card is solid and the main event has the potential to be spectacular. A new lightweight champion will be crowned, with a defining moment only moments away for Chandler or Oliveira.