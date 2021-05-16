Sports Illustrated home
MMA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

UFC 262 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Author:
Updated:
Original:

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT: SHANE BURGOS VS. EDSON BARBOZA -- 10:18 PM ET

In a spectacular performance, Edson Barboza turned back the clock with a throwback TKO victory against Shane Burgos.

This was everything an opening bout is supposed to be. And this was a wild victory, capped off with an unusual knockout. Barboza (22-9) drilled Burgos (13-3) with a left and then a right to the skull, and there was about a five-second delay between the last blow and Burgos’s collapse. His legs simply gave out, and the fight should have been called the moment he fell. Barboza delivered a couple more shots, and that was the end of the night for Burgos.

Barboza overcame a nasty cut to his shin, and this was a gritty outing that shows he has premium fights ahead of him as a featherweight. Burgos also raised his stock, even in defeat, though the loss was especially devastating after he recovered from a tough opening five minutes to control the second round.

From Burgos’s left hook to the body to Barboza’s spinning back kick, this was an outstanding bout.

****

A new lightweight champion will be crowned this evening at UFC 262.

Twelve years into his illustrious career, Michael Chandler seeks to finally attain UFC gold. He meets the red-hot Charles Oliveira in the 262 main event, who looks to extend his eight-fight win streak and put gold around his waist.

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler during weigh ins for UFC 262 at George R Brown Convention Center.

In addition to Chandler-Oliveira, the UFC has a solid card in store for 262. For the first time since losing to Oliveira, Tony Ferguson returns to action, squaring off against a hungry opponent with powerful hands—which is a dangerous combination -- in Beneil Dariush. Viviane Araujo seeks the biggest win of her professional career in a flyweight fight against Katlyn Chookagian, and Shane Burgos is destined to have a compelling bout against the great Edson Barboza in featherweight action. A scheduled bantamweight bout pitting Matt Schnell against Rogelio Bontorin bout was moved to catchweight after Bontorin failed to make weight.

The card is solid and the main event has the potential to be spectacular. A new lightweight champion will be crowned, with a defining moment only moments away for Chandler or Oliveira.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler during weigh ins for UFC 262 at George R Brown Convention Center.
MMA

UFC 262 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Michael Chandler faces off against the red-hot Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 main event

Bob Baffert led Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit back to the barn on the morning after the race. Medina Spirit is Baffert's seventh Kentucky Derby winner.
Horse Racing

Cloud Over Baffert's Barn Continues to Linger After Loss

Bob Baffert has ruled horse racing for a quarter century but now he's in a position of having to prove himself all over again.

Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning NBA Finals
NBA

One Word to Describe the 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Iconic? Legendary? Eclectic? The Crossover staff reflects on the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class highlighted by Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

rombauer:preakness
Play
Horse Racing

Rombauer Wins 2021 Preakness Stakes

Mike McCarthy's Rombauer ended Medina Spirit's Triple Crown hopes on Saturday after winning the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

WWE wrestler Rob Van Dam stretches in anticipation of a match
Play
Wrestling

Van Dam: 'I Never Knew People Would Be Inspired By Me'

The latest episode of WWE Icons details the trailblazing career of Rob Van Dam.

Albert Pujols with the Angels.
MLB

Report: Albert Pujols to Sign With Dodgers

The deal will reportedly not be made official until Monday.

May 14, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Rookie quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Packers Sign Second Quarterback in Three Days

As the Packers and Aaron Rodgers remain at odds, Green Bay signed quarterback Kurt Benkert just three days after acquiring quarterback Blake Bortles.

lebron-james-run
NBA

LeBron Returns to Lineup, Leads Lakers to Win vs. Pacers

James, who had missed the Lakers last six games with a high-ankle sprain, finished with 24 points.