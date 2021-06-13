McKinney Injures Knee Celebrating Historic KO at UFC 263

Terrance McKinney Injures Knee Celebrating His Historic Seven Second KO in UFC Debut

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Terrance McKinney made history on Saturday as he knocked out Matt Frevola within seven seconds during his UFC debut, marking it the fastest knockout in the history of the lightweight division.

The fight is part of early preliminary card for UFC 263, and this monumental win comes just eight days after McKinney picked up a 72-second knockout victory at LFA 109.

However, McKinney's high did not last long despite his pinpoint one-two combo and five hammer fists that ended the match.

He pushed himself to the top of the Octagon, but when he dropped down, McKinney landed awkwardly. He immediately clutched his knee and needed to sit on a stool for the post-match interview.

"I think I'll be OK, I've just got to stretch it," McKinney said to announcer Joe Rogan.

McKinney's victory marked the fourth-fastest in UFC history and caught the eye of Jorge Masvidal, who holds the record for the fastest after knocking out Ben Askren at UFC 239 in five seconds.

