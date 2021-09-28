September 28, 2021
MMA
Las Vegas Police Report Alleges Jon Jones Pulled Woman's Hair, Head-Butted Police Car

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones was arrested Friday and charged with felony tampering to a vehicle and misdemeanor battery domestic violence after he allegedly pulled a woman's hair and head-butted a police car, according to an arrest report obtained by ESPN

The report describes Jones as an "emotional rollercoaster" during the arrest. 

He was arrested in Las Vegas just hours after his 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

A woman was interviewed by police at Caesars Palace resort and said that Jones was a "little" physical with her. She said he touched the back of her head and pulled her hair "a little bit," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She said Jones did not hit her, but police observed blood on her clothes and a bump on her lip with dried blood.

Police also reportedly found blood on the bedsheets in the hotel room. The woman said Jones was not violent with her but that he did pull her hair to keep her from leaving the room. Police also observed her lower lip was swollen, and she had a red mark on her cheek. She refused to have photos taken, give a voluntary statement or record an interview, according to ESPN. 

During the arrest for the misdemeanor, Jones "became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood" of the police vehicle, according to the Review-Journal. He caused a medium-sized dent and also chipped the paint, which led to the felony charge. 

Before he was read his Miranda rights, Jones said the Las Vegas Metro Police Department would face a lawsuit for placing handcuffs on him on the biggest night of his life, according to ESPN. After police read his rights, he immediately burst into tears. After the arrest, Jones "stated jokingly that he would like to take us all on and see what we could do."

Officers told Jones it wasn't a joke and if he continued they would tase him. Jones apologized, per the report. He also denied touching the woman and had difficulty remembering most of the night.  

He was released Friday evening on $8,000 bail and is due back in court Oct. 26.

