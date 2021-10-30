UFC 267 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Jan Blachowicz has a chance to reassert his dominance at UFC 267.

Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira, who is seeking to make the most of his final shot at gold. Teixeira is riding a five-fight win streak, but he has not met anyone quite like Blachowicz during that stretch, who has captured nine of his last 10.

Petr Yan is also expected to regain his bantamweight title, which he likely would not have lost had it not been for an illegal shot in his last defense against Aljamain Sterling. That illegal knee cost Yan the title via a disqualification loss, but Sterling was unable to compete at this card due to injury. So Cory Sandhagen, coming off a loss to T.J. Dillashaw, now gets his shot at the interim bantamweight title, which is an uphill battle against the talented Yan.

Unlikely to be a high-drawing pay-per-view, 267 is free to all ESPN+ subscribers. The card does not offer much in terms of star power, but there should be entertaining fights, including Dan Hooker against Islam Makhachev and a potential massive upset if Li Jingliang can find a way to defeat Khamzat Chimaev.

