Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UFC 267 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Keep track of all the action at Saturday's fights.
Author:

Jan Blachowicz has a chance to reassert his dominance at UFC 267.

Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira, who is seeking to make the most of his final shot at gold. Teixeira is riding a five-fight win streak, but he has not met anyone quite like Blachowicz during that stretch, who has captured nine of his last 10.

Petr Yan is also expected to regain his bantamweight title, which he likely would not have lost had it not been for an illegal shot in his last defense against Aljamain Sterling. That illegal knee cost Yan the title via a disqualification loss, but Sterling was unable to compete at this card due to injury. So Cory Sandhagen, coming off a loss to T.J. Dillashaw, now gets his shot at the interim bantamweight title, which is an uphill battle against the talented Yan.

SI Recommends

Unlikely to be a high-drawing pay-per-view, 267 is free to all ESPN+ subscribers. The card does not offer much in terms of star power, but there should be entertaining fights, including Dan Hooker against Islam Makhachev and a potential massive upset if Li Jingliang can find a way to defeat Khamzat Chimaev.

More MMA Coverage:

Six Questions Answered Ahead of UFC 267
 Cory Sandhagen Is Not Taking His Chance at a Title Run Lightly
Jan Blachowicz Is Riding the Best Wave of His Career Into UFC 267

YOU MAY LIKE

jan-Blachowicz
MMA

UFC 267 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Follow along with all the action at UFC 267 with instant analysis, stats and results.

Andrel Anthony
College Football

Get to Know Michigan WR Andrel Anthony

The freshman receiver entered Saturday's game with zero career catches before lighting up the Michigan State defense.

will-smith
MLB

Atlanta Silences Dangerous Astros Lineup, Leads World Series

Houston's hitters couldn't get a feel for Atlanta's Ian Anderson or the bullpen in Game 3.

freddie-freeman
Play
Betting

MLB World Series Game 4 Betting Primer: Lines, Odds and Predictions

The Braves quieted the Astros' bats in taking a 2-1 series lead. Will Houston even it up on Saturday?

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Bears' Nagy Won't Coach Halloween 49ers Game Due to COVID-19

Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will assume head-coaching duties.

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Mathieu: Chiefs May Have 'One of The Most Toxic Fan Bases'

After back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl and winning in 2020, Kansas City sits third in the AFC West with a 3-4 record.

Nyjalik Kelly
Play
College Football

Ohio State, Oregon Among Top Visit Destinations for Football Recruits in Week 9

SI takes a look at 10 of the biggest recruiting visits taking place in Week 9 of the college football slate

ian-anderson
MLB

MLB Has Lost the Thrill of Its Star Starting Pitchers

In World Series Game 3, Atlanta pulled Ian Anderson after five no-hit innings vs. the Astros. Incessant bullpen use is robbing MLB of classic performances.