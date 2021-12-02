Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Daily Cover: Monster's Brawl
UFC President Dana White Says He Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

UFC president Dana White and his entire immediate family tested positive for COVID-19 after spending the Thanksgiving holiday together in Maine, he said on a new episode of "The Jim Rome Podcast."

White, who said on the podcast that he is vaccinated, mentioned he is already feeling better and that he wants to attend a UFC Fight Night event on Saturday in Las Vegas if he is able to test negative.

The 52-year-old also said that he consulted his friend, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan after he contracted the virus. Rogan has been accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation throughout the pandemic. 

White said he has taken a monoclonal antibody treatment, NAD drip, vitamin drip and dose of ivermectin in his recovery.

The FDA recommends against the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, stating, "The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who also recently tested positive for COVID-19, said he consulted Rogan and that he too took Ivermectin. 

"You're supposed to stay home and stay away from other people for 10 days," White said. "That's what I'm doing. If I test negative, then I will absolutely, positively be there. I'll keep testing every two days until I'm negative and then I'm going to get back to work ASAP."

