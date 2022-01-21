Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Four Burning Questions UFC 270 Will Answer in Anaheim

An ongoing contract dispute, two title bouts and a co-main event trilogy. Saturday's PPV card is thin but not light on intrigue

UFC 270 takes place on Saturday, headlined by heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou making his first title defense. His opponent is undefeated interim champ Ciryl Gane, and this meeting will unify the two belts–yet the topic of discussion entering the bout has strayed from the fight.

Ngannou wants a new contract. If he loses the title to Gane, then he also loses a great deal of leverage in his negotiations. But if he knocks Gane out and continues this dominant run, it opens up a world of opportunity for him–and undoubtedly leads to an extremely interesting post-fight press conference.

The 270 card is built around two title bouts. The second belt on the line is the flyweight title, as underdog story Brandon Moreno runs it back against Deiveson Figueiredo. The rest of the card is thin, but the top of the card is more than enough to carry 270.

Here are the pressing questions as we approach fight night:

Is this Francis Ngannou’s last fight in the UFC?

Francis Ngannou celebrates his victory over Stipe Miocic in UFC's heavyweight championship fight at  UFC 260 on March 27, 2021.

Francis Ngannou celebrates his victory over Stipe Miocic in UFC's heavyweight championship fight at  UFC 260 on March 27, 2021.

There are times when the Ngannou-UFC dispute feels manufactured, designed to build drama and increase the sales of 270. No doubt, that is a smart play. Any pay-per-view not featuring Conor McGregor is a bit of a wildcard in terms of buys, although Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington and Charles Oliveira-Dustin Poirier both delivered in recent PPV cards on ESPN+. UFC 270 represents a real opportunity for Ngannou to show that he can carry a card, and adding some drama should only make people more invested in his fight.

There is also a genuine dispute over Ngannou’s contract. It is true that Ngannou wants a new deal, and he has been genuinely frustrated about his pay for a long time. Signing with CAA poured gas on that fire considering their rivalry with WME. While the past couple of weeks do seem overproduced, there is legitimacy to this beef.

Win or lose, I don’t see Ngannou leaving UFC. The heavyweight division is thin on top, and Ngannou is an elite heavyweight. He needs the UFC, and the UFC–especially if he is the reigning champion–also needs him.

Will a new heavyweight champion be crowned?

Ciryl Gane will challenge Francis Ngannou for the UFC's heavyweight championship belt at UFC 270. 

Ciryl Gane will challenge Francis Ngannou for the UFC's heavyweight championship belt at UFC 270. 

Ciryl Gane may be the better overall mixed martial artist, but Francis Ngannou has more power and a longer reach.

Gane can grapple, but he has never had the honor of doing so with someone like Ngannou. While Gane’s rise over the past three years has been remarkable, what goes up eventually must come down.

A hungry Ngannou, fighting for his next contract, is the underdog here. This is his opportunity to prove he is the best heavyweight in the world with another knockout win, which is exactly how I see this fight finishing.

SI Recommends

Who comes away with the flyweight title, and what happens next in that division?

Brandon Moreno (l.) and Deiveson Figueiredo embrace after their fight at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021. 

Brandon Moreno (l.) and Deiveson Figueiredo embrace after their fight at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021. 

Deiveson Figueiredo has his shot at redemption against Brandon Moreno in the flyweight title bout.

But can Figueiredo continue to fight in this weight class? Weight cuts continue to be an issue for him. There is an advantage to that, as he is bigger and stronger than his opponents on fight night. That is permitting, of course, the weight cut was successful. He had a good cut before his first fight against Moreno, which was a draw, but then endured an extremely tough weight cut before the title loss to Moreno last June.

If he enters the bout healthy, Figueiredo is too strong in too many areas for Moreno. But there is even more at stake here than just the title.

The future of the division will be in the sole possession of whomever walks out of 270 with the belt. This is an extremely thin division. There are potential opponents in Brandon Royval and Kai Kara France, but right now, there just isn’t a lot of depth. The winner of this fight holds the potential for a long, long reign as champ.

What else is there to look forward to at 270?

Said Nurmagomedov (r.) battles Cody Stamann at UFC 270. 

Said Nurmagomedov (r.) battles Cody Stamann at UFC 270. 

The 270 card is not overly impressive, and it is largely carried by the two title bouts.

There could be some barnburners–Cody Stamann against Said Nurmagomedov should be really fun to watch. Nurmagomedov is a really dynamic and he is high-profile enough to the UFC to prioritize him in the bantamweight division if he defeats Stamann. Michel Pereira is an exciting fighter, making his welterweight bout against André Filho worth watching. The fifth fight on the card pits Rodolfo Vieira against Wellington Turman, two middleweights that will be tasked with firing up the crowd in the opener.

The potential certainly exists for some excitement, but no one is moving into the top-five at 270. This is a card built around the two extraordinary title fights, which should more than carry the night.

More MMA Coverage:

• The Weekly Takedown: Francis Ngannou's Uncertain Future Fuels Intrigue Entering UFC 270

• Ciryl Gane Determined to Dethrone Heavyweight Champ Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

Brandon Moreno Aims to Avoid One-and-Done Title Run at UFC 270

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

YOU MAY LIKE

(left to right) Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, Lindsay Hunter and Shaquille O'Neal hold championship trophies after winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands.
Podcasts

Crossover: Before Kobe was KOBE, w/ Mike Sielski

Author of, “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” Mike Sielski joins Beck to discuss the life of Kobe

dCOVcooperkupp_H
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp’s Approach to Greatness

An offseason spent in a kind of scientific exploration of what drives great receiver play led to a historical year from an unlikely superstar.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor walks off the field after beating the Raiders in the playoffs
Play
Extra Mustard

Zac Taylor Got Carded at a Bar After the Bengals’ Big Playoff Win

To be fair, he looks pretty young.

Naomi Osaka walks off Australian Open court after loss to Amanda Anisimova.
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Upset in Third Round of Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova, a 20-year old American player, scored the big win.

JJ Redick
NBA

How JJ Redick’s Podcasting Career Took Off

After officially retiring before the season, Redick opens up about his new career, the relationship between athletes and the media and more.

NBA rookies Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Green
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Handing Out Midseason Awards

Who was the best rookie of the first half? Who has been the biggest surprise? The Crossover hands out hardware for the 2021 draft class.

Penny Hardaway_Memphis
College Basketball

Penny Hardaway Tees Off on Media in Expletive-Filled Rant

The head coach did not like the questions reporters were asking after Tigers’ loss on Thursday.

Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (left) and assistant coach Becky Hammon (center) talk during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
WNBA

Becky Hammon Headlines Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

One official, two contributors, four coaches and five players make up the group of potential Class of 2022 inductees.