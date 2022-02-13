LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT: RENATO MOICANO VS. ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ — 10:56 PM ET

Renato Moicano stayed true to form, unleashing his rear naked choke in the second round to earn a submission victory against Alexander Hernandez.

Moicano (16-4-1) used his striking to gain the advantage, which gave him the back of Hernandez (13–5). Once that happened, there was no way out for Hernandez. Moicano has now won three of his last four fights, all courtesy of the rear naked choke.

In his post-Octagon interview, Moicano said he wants a big-money fight. He lost to Rafael Fiziev, a ranked opponent, in December of 2020, but he is making a loud case to get in the cage with another top-15 fight.

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT: BOBBY GREEN VS. NASRAT HAQPARAST — 10:23 PM ET

Bobby Green has been a pro since 2008, and he continues to get better with age.

Green (29–12, 1 NC) landed 163 significant strikes in a unanimous decision victory against Nasrat Haqparast (13-5).

This was a boxing clinic for Green. His straight shots, jabs and combinations all did a number on Haqparast’s face. This marks two wins in a row for Green, who was the crowd favorite in Houston, Texas.

Despite the trash talk from Haqparast, this was never a contest. Green controlled all three rounds, decisively handing Haqparast a second straight loss, the first time in his career that has occurred.

The win puts Green in position for a high-profile bout in his next fight.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Israel Adesanya reached a new level of superstardom at UFC 243 in 2019 when he defeated Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed middleweight champion. Whittaker would like nothing more than to give Adesanya a receipt for that loss later tonight at UFC 271, which would allow him to take his place atop the fight world.

Adesanya (21–1) remains undefeated as a middleweight. He dominated his three title defenses after defeating Whittaker (23–5), who has also won his last three fights following the loss to Adesanya. A victory by Whittaker would set up a great trilogy, but Adesanya seeks to avoid that and instead continue running through the division.

The 271 card also features Jared Cannonier against Derek Brunson, which equates to a number-one contender’s match for the middleweight title. Brunson (23–7) lost to Adesanya in 2018, and he would love for his rematch to include a shot at the title. Cannonier (14–5) is among the hardest hitters in the UFC, and he is also hungry for his first crack at the belt.

The co-main event is a heavyweight showcase pitting Derrick Lewis against Tai Tuivasa. Lewis (26–8, 1 NC) is beloved in his home of Houston, Texas, which is where the fight takes place, but Tuivasa (13–3) is also one of UFC’s more popular fighters. This shouldn’t even last a round, so don’t blink when the heavyweights enter the Octagon.

