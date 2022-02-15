Mandel ‘Rat Garbage’ Nallo Explains Origin of Nickname

A conversation to increase Nallo's marketability inspired a persona seldom seen in the world of MMA and social media

MMA is overflowing with intimidating nicknames.

There are legends like Chuck Liddell, whose nickname is “The Iceman”. Fedor Emelianenko is “The Last Emperor”. It is nearly impossible to discuss Anthony Pettis without thinking of the word “Showtime”. Sometimes people need a reminder that Chan Sung Jung’s real name isn’t actually “The Korean Zombie”, and Israel Adesanya truly is “The Last Stylebender”.

Both commercially and spiritually, the nickname is a critical element within the world of MMA. That makes it even more astounding that rising Bellator star Mandel Nallo would willing refer to himself as “Rat Garbage”.

Yes, that is his nickname. Rat. Garbage.

“A lot of it has to do with embracing the less pretty side of life,” said Nallo. “That’s how it all started.”

Before introducing “Rat Garbage” to the world, Nallo was repeatedly informed that he needed an Instagram handle in order to attract sponsors. He was reluctant to do so, but once he agreed, he vowed to add his own flair to the process.

“It was me, Aiemann Zahabi, and Louie Sanoudakis talking one day, and I think it was Louie who said, ‘What about Rat Garbage?’” said Nallo. “Then people started calling me that. It just stuck.”

Nallo’s Instagram page is spectacular. His handle remains Rat Garbage, which inspired his wife to create her own page–where she is Bat Garbage. The art on the Instagram page symbolizes the deeper struggle found throughout a life in mixed martial arts.

“The life of a fighter isn’t glamorous,” said Nallo. “I didn’t think we needed another guy posting pictures kicking the bag. And everyone is trying to exude this ultra-luxury experience, but that’s not the reality of a professional MMA fighter. So instead of showing designer clothes to people, I’m showing people a different side.”

Nallo (8-1) looks for his ninth victory–and ninth finish–this Saturday at Bellator 274. He fights on the preliminary card against Nick Browne, which will air on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to go to the judges,” said Nallo, who has had all his fights end in a finish. “That would suck. There are too many variables in a fight, and the ultimate variable is letting other people decide where the points went. So a finish, that’s the ultimate goal.”

The 32-year-old Nallo is entering the prime of his career. Still somewhat of an unknown entity throughout MMA, he looks to change that with another convincing win. He brings an explosive, violent style to the cage, and if he is successful against Browne, he will put himself in position to fight a ranked lightweight in his next bout.

“It’s time to push with some momentum and get a couple names, and put myself in the running for a belt,” said Nallo. “I’m honored to be in the cage with Nick Browne. He’s skilled everywhere, and he’s a lifer. There are a lot of guys in their 20s having fun. This is his life. I respect that a lot.”

Nallo has a history of exciting fights. The next chapter in his career takes place this Saturday, where he continues to follow his championship dreams–and show the world that a rat is exactly what he aspires to be.

“I like thinking about what a rat would do to survive, especially when it comes to the context of a fight,” said Nallo. “Everyone wants to be a lion, but a rat will do anything to survive. That’s what I want to do in my fight.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.