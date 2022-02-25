Skip to main content
Mousasi-Vanderford is the Fight to Watch at Bellator 275

Will the defending middleweight champ add the first blemish to Vanderford's unbeaten record? Here's how the fight breaks down.

Gegard Mousasi defends his middleweight title later today against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275.

Mousasi (48-7-2) is a healthy favorite against the undefeated Vanderford (11-0). Largely an unknown commodity, Vanderford has the chance to prove himself against a top-tier fighter. Mousasi has been successful in DREAM, Pride, Strikeforce, and the UFC before bringing his brand of greatness to Bellator. In contrast, Vanderford is known for being the husband of Paige Van Zant–but a win at 275 entirely changes his standing in MMA.

Here is a breakdown of the bout:

Who has the advantage?

Mousasi is more seasoned and experienced. Vanderford will seek to secure the takedown as his major weapon. A critical component of this bout will be whether Mousasi can return to his feet after Vanderford secures the takedown. If Mousasi can eliminate that factor from Vanderford’s arsenal and return to striking, this could be a one-sided affair.

Will this go the distance?

SI Recommends

Vanderford has yet to prove he is on the same level as Mousasi. While it stands as a career-making opportunity for Vanderford, he simply has not defeated the caliber of opponents to make it believable he stands a legitimate chance in this bout.

The pick

Mousasi by TKO, setting up another title defense this summer before challenging for the light heavyweight title by the year’s end.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

