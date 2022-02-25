Destiny Awaits Bobby Green in the Apex vs. Islam Makhachev

Facing an overwhelming favorite, Green can defy the odds to deliver an all-time upset as a late replacement at UFC Fight Night

Bobby Green is not supposed to be here.

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night was built around top lightweight contenders Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. Dariush had won seven in a row while Makhachev captured his past nine. Akin to a number-one contender’s match, the winner would be in position for a title shot, adding even more stakes to the encounter.

But Dariush hurt his ankle, suffering a fractured fibula, which has caused his removal from Saturday’s fight card. Suddenly there was an opening for a top-10 lightweight to test himself against Makhachev (21-1), who is ranked fourth in the division. Despite the calls, there were no takers. No one was willing to fight such a remarkably dangerous opponent on short notice.

Then Green’s cell phone lit up. And he didn’t decline the offer.

“I was getting ready to go with my wife for her knee surgery,” said Green, who accepted a catchweight bout against Makhachev to headline this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. “That’s when I got a call, the day before her surgery, and I said yes.”

Green is not ranked yet he is a well-known commodity in mixed martial arts. His inclusion in this bout generates instant intrigue and excitement. Riding a two-fight win streak, he is 13 days removed from putting on a tactical clinic against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. Green won that bout by unanimous decision, putting him in position for a big fight–which is happening quicker than anticipated. After starting his pro career 14 years ago, this marks Green’s first-ever UFC main event.

“It’s awesome to be on a poster for once,” said Green (29-12-1). “Everything’s so rushed, so I have mixed feelings. I know I’m not supposed to be here.”

Fighting a dominating force like Makhachev is daunting, but there is a path to victory for Green. He has found a career renaissance at the age of 35, with powerful, accurate striking, head movement, quickness–and swagger. Green is aware he is a long shot against Makhachev. It is a position he is quite familiar with in the cage and in life. That is why he will use his resolve in this bout, reaching into the depths of pain and heartbreak that are foreign to his fearsome opponent.

“I know what I’ve been through,” said Green. “My mom was on drugs and she gave us away to foster care. My dad was in prison. Again, I never expected to be here. When I had my first child, I realized I had a kid that I didn’t know how to raise. I was afraid I couldn’t give my son all the things he needed.

“I knew I had to make money to take care of my family, so I fought. That’s all I cared about. That’s still all I care about.”

Green’s fighting spirit will collide with the strength of a world-class wrestler in Makhachev, and it has the potential to be spectacular. If Green can finish Makhachev, it will stand as an all-time great upset. There are a number of factors working against him, beginning with Makhachev’s elite skillset. Makhachev will also benefit from a smaller cage in the Apex, better for him to close the distance with his wrestling, and there won’t be an adrenaline rush from a packed arena in the Apex to give an extra boost to Green.

Makhachev was in no mood to discuss upsets or miracles. While he is grateful that Green took the fight, he refuses to believe that this finishes in any other fashion than another victory in his win column.

“This will be one round, only one round,” said Makhachev, whose sights are set on a title bout for the lightweight championship. “I am training hard and soon I will be fighting for the title.

“I respect Bobby Green, but I don’t care about changing opponents. You could tell me the Friday before. I’m ready for anyone. It doesn’t matter the opponent.”

Bobby Green (l.) fights Nasrat Haqparast during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Green is preparing to unleash a whole new side of his repertoire, including his wrestling. He will need to find a way to extend the fight if it ends up on the mat, which has been the equivalent of quicksand for opponents trying to stave off Makhachev.

“I heard someone say he has good wrestling skills, and I’m going to check those wrestling skills,” said Makhachev. “I can strike with him, but I’m going to choose the easy way and finish him out there.”

Perhaps Makhachev is correct. He is the overwhelming favorite for a reason, but it is also possible his focus is too narrow. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the tenacious Green, one that would forever change his standing in MMA.

Green will be a foil for Makhachev. He has not been knocked out since 2016, and the last time he lost by submission was 2009. Even with the short notice and limited time to prepare, Green is going to present a world of problems for Makhachev.

“It’s always been this way for me, it’s always been short notice,” said Green. “That’s the way it’s always been for me. Just the opponent changes.

“This is my time. It’s all falling into place. This is my time to be who I am. On Saturday, I’ll be taking Islam’s spot.”

More MMA Coverage:

• The Weekly Takedown: Scott Coker Focused on Star Building in Bellator

• Q&A: Gegard Mousasi Shares Thoughts on Upcoming Title Defense, Israel Adesanya and More

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.