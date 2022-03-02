Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Man Shot At by Cain Velasquez Was Charged With Molesting MMA Star’s Relative

Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout with Francis Ngannou during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge after shooting at someone, and according to court documents obtained by The Denver Post, the individual was recently charged with molesting the star’s relative. 

The bullet reportedly ended up wounding the defendant’s stepfather. Police initially did not reveal the circumstances of the incident at the time but said that one adult male was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SI Recommends

Velasquez’s relative, who is a minor, reported last week that they were molested by a man at a home daycare. The accused—43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte—lives at the home where his mother runs a daycare center. According to the criminal complaint obtained by The Post, Goularte was charged with a “felony count of lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.”

The person accused of the crime was arraigned Friday and granted supervised release. Several days later, the MMA legend was said to have fired at a car that included Goularte, the stepfather and at least one other individual. 

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” police said in a tweet.

Velasquez is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, the first person of Mexican heritage to earn two title belts. The 39-year-old retired from MMA in October 2019 following a 26-second knockout loss to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

He went on to launch his professional wrestling career, making his way to WWE. However, he was released from his WWE contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU MAY LIKE

mike trout
MLB

Mike Trout Comments on Rob Manfred Canceling Games

Trout: “We need to get this CBA right.”

By Nick Selbe
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson jogs off the field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: What Russell Wilson's Return Would Mean for the Seahawks Offense

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll says the team has 'no intention' of trading the QB.

By Jennifer Piacenti
pl-ukraine
Soccer

Premier League Denounces Russia, Outlines ‘Show of Solidarity’ for Ukraine

All 10 Premier League games this weekend will feature messages of support for Ukraine.

By Andrew Gastelum
Giants running back Devontae Booker runs against the Chiefs defense.
NFL

Giants Release Veteran Running Back Devontae Booker

The 29-year-old had one year left on his deal with New York.

By Zach Koons
Adam Cole poses in the ring during a match on Rampage
Play
Wrestling

Adam Cole Ready for Main Event ‘Pressure Cooker’

Six months after his AEW debut, the former NXT champion is eager to add to his title collection.

By Justin Barrasso
Roy and Wanda Williams
College Basketball

Roy Williams’s Wife Stopped Him From Working With Bob Knight

Wanda Williams was not thrilled about her husband working with Knight.

By Wilton Jackson
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, applauds beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the end of the 2018 World Cup final.
Soccer

EA Sports to Remove Russian Teams From Products

The video game franchise also voices support for Ukraine.

By Joseph Salvador
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) leaps over Baylor Bears cornerback Raleigh Texada (13) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Top Wide Receiver Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

Georgia's George Pickens isn't at the top of most draft lists, but don't be surprised if he becomes a fantasy sleeper.

By Matt De Lima