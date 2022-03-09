With two-time women’s Professional Fighters League champion Kayla Harrison, who had been one of the most sought-after free agents in MMA, agreeing to a new multiyear contract with the promotion, PFL CEO Peter Murray says the organization is now turning its attention to recruiting additional new talent.

“This is all about her next chapter and legacy, in addition to the PFL’s, so we’re very excited that Kayla has re-signed with us,” Murray told The Underground. “She certainly had—and rightfully so—a number of options, and we all brought it together. Free agency is one of those things that, at the end of the day, I think at times is good for an athlete to check their options, check their value in the marketplace, and conversely, we’re also having those conversations with other athletes who are looking to leave other organizations.”

Launched in 2018, the PFL differs from other major MMA promotions in that it utilizes a league structure, with athletes earning points in a regular season before taking part in playoffs in hopes of claiming an annual league championship, as well as the $1 million prize that accompanies the win.

Harrison has already won two titles and will now seek a third when the 2022 season kicks off in April on ESPN and ESPN+ after the promotion signed a new multiyear deal with the leading sports network earlier this year.

“It’s a great partnership,” Murray said. “ESPN, it’s the destination of MMA, as well as the worldwide leader in sports. To be on such a premium platform with incredible reach and promotion—all of our events in the ’22 season on ESPN will be on ESPN linear, with the majority of events being on ESPN proper, the main network, as well as simulcast on ESPN+, in addition to coverage on ESPN Deportes.

“ESPN continues to grow the sport, and they’re utilizing their marketing and programming muscle to do that, and we’re excited to play a role in that while we grow the league, so I think it’s going to be a fantastic season.”

Kayla Harrison (l.), Mike Tyson (m.) and PFL CEO Peter Murray. Courtesy of PFL

While Harrison’s new deal was certainly the announcement that drew the most fan interest, PFL officials simultaneously revealed their plans to develop an entirely new product to bring to pay-per-view. These events would exist outside of the organization’s traditional structure, and Murray believes it opens up many opportunities for the promotion moving forward.

“Our model is evolving, and we have the wherewithal to do a lot of things,” Murray said. “No. 1, the athletes who are currently under contract with the PFL, some of whom, like Kayla we believe can compete on a pay-per-view stage, and then other athletes we’ll be signing from weight classes that we currently don’t have in the season model, so that opens up opportunities for the PFL, fighters and fans. Now we can expand our talent pool, so to speak, with different weight classes and different athletes.

“Certain athletes that we signed under a pay-per-view contract, if you will, will be exclusive to that division and will not necessarily compete in the season. Some athletes who are in the season could potentially do both, but it really opens things up for us.”

PFL CEO Peter Murray. Courtesy of PFL

Things could get really exciting for the PFL—and Harrison, one of the top pound-for-pound women in the world—if the organization is able to implement the idea of cross-promotion, working with other companies to bring in talent for the one-off events.

MMA’s biggest promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, has made it clear they’re not interested in such an arrangement. But perhaps an organization such as Bellator MMA, where all-time women’s great Cris Cyborg currently competes, could be enticed to take part.

Murray wouldn’t quite tip his hand, but Harrison has made it clear she wants the opportunity to prove that she’s the absolute best in the world, and he seems willing to try and make that happen.

“In the end, fans want to see great fights and great matchups, and in terms of crossover fights, that absolutely plays a role, as well,” Murray said. “In the end, the PFL, we’re a media entity, but we’re a promoter, and so we’re going to get behind big events and fights that fans want to see. We’re certainly going to change the model in challenging other champions and in different promotions and staging those type of fights, and in the end fans will benefit, fighters will benefit, and everybody can make some money, so that’s what we’re excited about.

“I mean, we do have a model today, but we’re evolving, and in the end, we’re promoters and we want to put on fights that people want to see, and we’re not going to be restricted to corporate structures of how things work in the sport. We’re a brand and we’re an organization that’s really focused on growing the sport, reimagining the sport, and essentially not only giving fighters opportunities but giving fans options.”



