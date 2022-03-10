Plus news and notes on Kayla Harrison, Colby Covington, and Stipe Miocic, and best picks for this weekend's slate of fights

Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every Thursday, this column will offer insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.

Eagle Fighting Championship returns tomorrow for its next card, headlined by the great Diego Sanchez against Kevin Lee.

The fight should be compelling–Sanchez wants to rewrite the final chapter of his career, while Lee is seeking redemption after getting cut by the UFC last November. Calling the action will be Cyrus Fees, Henry Cejudo, and one of the most knowledgeable voices in all of MMA, Chael Sonnen.

“If you like fighting, you don’t want to miss this,” Sonnen said. “It’s a true legend in Diego Sanchez against Kevin Lee, who has a lot to prove. And you can’t pay for this even if you wanted to pay for it.”

Sonnen provided commentary for Eagle FC, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion, in January. He is back for Eagle FC 46, which airs for free on FLXCast, harnessing a knowledge base developed over the past two decades in the cage. Whether on UFC post-shows, his YouTube channel, or Eagle broadcasts, Sonnen has a canny ability to educate and entertain while breaking down the top fighters in the sport.

“I love the sport of MMA, and my career will end the way it started–as a fan,” Sonnen said. “I’m enjoying participating in different ways, especially with Eagle, especially with fight cards like this."

“Diego is getting another chance, and there is something different this time,” Sonnen said. “He was running around with [former coach] Joshua Fabia. This was a guy who had taken over Diego’s life. They’ve since ended their relationship, and I’m not in the school of trying to pile on Josh, but when a guy changes camps, there is a different approach. I spoke to Diego. He’s fully aware people are questioning him. For him, this is chance at one more shot.

“And when it comes to Kevin Lee, I’m not sure there is anyone more athletic. As far as skill goes, he’s there. But he’s lost focus mentally when things aren’t going his way, and he’ll tell you the same. Diego Sanchez is a kryptonite for a guy like that. This is a huge test for Kevin.”

Chael Sonnen. Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports

The broadcast team will also be joined during the main card by UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Sonnen is honored to be a building block in Nurmagomedov’s promotion, which has the potential to be unlike any of their rivals.

“Eagle is doing things differently,” said Sonnen. “Khabib’s shows have a very distinct feel. The last one had a real club atmosphere. It was invite-only, all the women were wearing dresses, and all the men wore shirts and coats. It was a real club atmosphere. And the commentary team was allowed to curse. That’s not something I want to do even when I’m allowed to, but we could express ourselves in a way that was authentic and real. Henry Cejudo took advantage of it.”

Never one to shy away from a controversial topic, Sonnen also addressed the recent controversy surrounding Cain Velasquez. The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion is currently facing attempted murder and gun assault charges. Already denied bail, there are layers of complication involved because Velasquez was chasing a man who allegedly molested his four-year-old relative, but his gunshot hit someone else.

“To explain in words what a kind person Cain Velasquez is would be tough,” Sonnen said. “He’s the toughest guy in every room, but he’s also a good-spirited, kind guy. I’ve heard a lot of defenders out there, but it’s a tough spot. Any way you look at it, he hit the wrong guy. The person who he was after says he’s innocent, and our justice system says the guy is innocent–and he hit the wrong guy. The bottom line is this is a problem.”

If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Velasquez would face a minimum sentence of 20 years.

“Again, it’s a tough spot,” said Sonnen, who just had his misdemeanor battery charges dropped after he was given citations in December. “He’s currently charged with attempted murder. The best-case scenario is he’s going to have to get in front of a jury, and maybe even have the guy’s family speak and say it was a misunderstanding. The chance of that happening is very small, but that’s the best-case scenario.”

In spite of the ominous news surrounding the Velasquez case, there remains plenty of reason for optimism in MMA. And one of the primary reasons is the potential of Eagle FC, which seeks to add a new dimension to the sport.

“I truly believe Khabib’s onto something special,” said Sonnen. “People are also going to see MMA’s next top fighters, and I’m honored to go on this journey with everyone watching. I like that relationship I have with the audience. We’re doing this together. It took a long time to get here and build this trust, but it means a lot. And I’m really excited for people to see these fights.”

News & Notes: Kayla Harrison, Colby Covington, and Stipe Miocic fill the week’s headlines

• Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson both need a win, adding extra stakes to their three-round lightweight bout this May at UFC 274.

If Chandler wins in a convincing manner, he places himself right back on the short list of contenders for either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje, who will compete in the main event that same night for the lightweight title. Both of Chandler’s UFC losses were handed to him by Oliveira and Gaethje, though he controlled the bout against Oliveira for a round before losing, and he had an all-out battle against Gaethje last November.

Ferguson desperately needs this victory. He has looked like a shell of his former self in this string of losses to Gaethje, Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. But an incredibly effective way to prove that he is still a top contender would be by defeating Chandler.

This should be an outstanding bout at 274.

• Garry Tonon challenges Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight championship on tomorrow’s Lights Out card, which is a perfect way to start a Friday morning. The event takes place in Singapore, so the main card begins airing at 7:30am ET on YouTube.

Tonon (6-0) has yet to meet a caliber of opponent like Le (12-2), though he has dominated each of his fights so far. He’s already collected two KOs and three submission victories, making the manner in which he has run the gauntlet extremely impressive. Tonon’s grappling should be the difference here as he looks to win his first piece of gold in ONE.

• This week’s top free-agent news is that Kayla Harrison is remaining with the PFL. She signed a multi-fight, multi-year that will keep her well-paid and atop the promotion, but the same problems plaguing Harrison–namely, that she beats weaker opponents–will continue to follow her until PFL acquires more talented fighters. Harrison (12-0) has demolished whoever is standing across from her, but it is a collection of relatively unknown fighters.

Kayla Harrison (l.), Mike Tyson, and PFL CEO Peter Murray. Courtesy of PFL

Bellator made a lucrative offer for Harrison, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, but it was matched by PFL. Considering she is the face of the brand, and with a new pay-per-view model launching soon, PFL could not afford to allow Harrison to leave. This means there will be no Harrison-Amanda Nunes bout, but there is still potential for Harrison to have her moment in the cage against Cris Cyborg, which is the biggest fight that can be made for either fighter outside the UFC.

Cyborg only has two fights remaining on her current deal with Bellator, so an opportunity will soon exist for PFL to sign Cyborg and deliver, at minimum, two fights against Harrison. And with Harrison hungry to become the sport’s most elite fighter, she needs those fights against Cyborg to take another step toward becoming the best.

• For the first time in a long time, a new fight for Stipe Miocic seems to have finally emerged.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Tai Tuivasa discussed a fight against Miocic, saying, “It’s definitely a fight that I think should be up next, or especially it’s the fight I want.”

A bout this summer pitting Tuivasa against Miocic could serve as UFC’s headliner during its International Fight Week this summer in Vegas. Due to reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s combination of injuries and his contract dispute, it also wouldn’t be a shock to see this turn into an interim title bout.

For Tuivasa, this would be a chance to prove is a legitimate title contender and more than just the division’s gatekeeper. It would mean less for Miocic, who deserves his trilogy bout against Ngannou, but that could always end the year or kick off 2023.

• Colby Covington dominated Jorge Masvidal this past weekend at UFC 272, then called out Dustin Poirier in the aftermath. There is obviously wide-ranging interest in Covington’s ongoing feud with American Top Team, and Poirier is the best possible opponent for him considering he currently has no shot at getting a third bout against welterweight champ Kamaru Usman any time soon.

Covington showed off his range at 272. Even if that was not his absolute best performance against Masvidal, he did an extraordinary job of weaponizing pace. Covington belongs among the top welterweights to ever compete, and though he lost both fights against Usman–the pound-for-pound top fighter in the world–each was close.

Colby Covington (l.) defeated Jorge Masvidal last Saturday at UFC 272. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Now operating in an unenviable position as the number-one contender who already lost twice to the reigning champ, Covington swims in murky waters. Unless Usman drops the belt, Covington isn’t getting another title shot any time soon. So he was smart to call out Masvidal last November (literally during the press conference at Madison Square Garden immediately following his loss to Usman), and then doing the same last Saturday in the Octagon when he called out Poirier.

It is a terribly weak look to call someone out and not get that fight, but Covington has a unique knack of getting the fights he wants–so it is more than fair to expect to see Covington-Poirier later this year.

The Pick ‘Em Section:

Here are my picks for this weekend’s fights:

UFC Fight Night main event: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Pick: Magomed Ankalaev

Eagle FC 46 main event: Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Pick: Kevin Lee

Bellator 276 main event: Mads Burnell vs. Julius Anglickas

Pick: Mads Burnell

Bellator 276 light heavyweight bout: Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

Pick: Phil Davis

ONE Championship featherweight title bout: Thanh Le (c) vs. Garry Tonon

Pick: Garry Tonon

Last week: 3-2

2022 record: 30-10

