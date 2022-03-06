Skip to main content
UFC 272 Live Blog: Masvidal-Covington Tops Main Card

We're watching Saturday's main card at UFC 272 in Las Vegas. Join us!

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT: ALEX OLIVEIRA VS. KEVIN HOLLAND -- 10:43 PM ET

Kevin Holland delivered a successful welterweight debut, defeating Alex Oliveira with a second-round TKO.

Holland (22–7, 1 NC) was frustrated by Oliveira (22–12–1, 2 NC) in the opening five minutes, but made adjustments that put a quick end to this bout. Just 38 seconds into the second round, he landed a flurry of shots on Oliveira to end the fight.

The loss marks the fourth in a row for Oliveira, which is devastating for him. But the victory breathes new life into Holland’s career, where he has a world of opportunity as a welterweight. He mentioned Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his post-fight victory, which generated a loud response from the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. Cerrone is already set to fight Joe Lauzon in a lightweight bout at UFC 274 in May, but the point remains: there is a future for Holland in the welterweight division.

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT: SERGEY SPIVAK VS. GREG HARDY -- 10:21 PM ET

Sergey Spivak made it look easy.

Spivak (14–3) ate a couple rough leg kicks from Greg Hardy to open the fight, then put on a clinic over the next two minutes to win the fight by TKO.

Hardy (7–5, 1 NC) lost control when he went to the ground, which Spivak did with a beautiful hip toss. He then brought Hardy to the ground with a half-nelson, then assumed the mount position to pound Hardy into oblivion.

The victory is unlikely to catapult Spivak too high in the heavyweight division, but perhaps he can get a ranked opponent next. And the end has to be near for Hardy, who has now dropped three in a row and five of his last six.

masvidal-covington

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington headline UFC 272, each seeking to remain top contenders in the welterweight division.

They meet in the main event of tonight’s pay-per-view. The personal feud between the two has been played up in the build, but the winner of this has a real shot at generating momentum for another title shot against Kamaru Usman. There is potential for this to be a more methodical, wrestling-based contest, favoring Covington, but there is always the potential for a wildly entertaining Masvidal knockout that sends Covington to sleep.

Without a title bout or any other top contenders fighting, the 272 card is lacking. A fight to watch is MMA staple Edson Barboza against the undefeated Bryce Mitchell, who looks to start his climb up the top-ten rankings in the featherweight division. But in order for Mitchell to collect his fifteenth win, he will have to defeat an exceptionally skilled martial artist in Barboza.

All eyes are on the main event at 272, and we will find out momentarily if the first four fights of the card can exceed expectations.

