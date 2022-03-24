UFC fighter Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested in Dublin on Tuesday due to dangerous driving, The Irish Independent reported on Wednesday.

According to the Irish Independent, McGregor violated various road traffic laws in his home country. Those violations have not been detailed.

McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler spoke to ESPN about the situation.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations,” Kessler said. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

The Notorious was taken to the Lucan garda police station, and was later station charged and released on bail.

McGregor will make an appearance in the Blanchardstown district court in April. It won’t be the first time the UFC fighter will be showing up to court here, though. In 2017, he was fined €400 (roughly $440) for speeding.

This violation, however, will most likely cause McGregor to pay more than his previous fine. A dangerous driving fine can cost up to €5,000 (roughly $5,500). Additionally, McGregor could receive up to six months of imprisonment. He could even end up with both punishments depending what the court decides.

McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world last year.

