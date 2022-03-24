Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MMA

Conor McGregor Reportedly Arrested in Dublin for Dangerous Driving

UFC fighter Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested in Dublin on Tuesday due to dangerous driving, The Irish Independent reported on Wednesday.

According to the Irish Independent, McGregor violated various road traffic laws in his home country. Those violations have not been detailed.

McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler spoke to ESPN about the situation.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations,” Kessler said. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Notorious was taken to the Lucan garda police station, and was later station charged and released on bail. 

McGregor will make an appearance in the Blanchardstown district court in April. It won’t be the first time the UFC fighter will be showing up to court here, though. In 2017, he was fined €400 (roughly $440) for speeding.

This violation, however, will most likely cause McGregor to pay more than his previous fine. A dangerous driving fine can cost up to €5,000 (roughly $5,500). Additionally, McGregor could receive up to six months of imprisonment. He could even end up with both punishments depending what the court decides. 

McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world last year.

More MMA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Saint Peter's Shaheen Holloway talks to his players on the sideline.
Extra Mustard

Saint Peter’s Roasts Jay Bilas for Sweet 16 Re-Seed Rankings

The Peacocks twitter account responded to the ESPN analyst putting them last in his updated rankings.

By Daniel Chavkin
Chiefs star Tyreek Hill points.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Tyreek Hill Traded to Dolphins

In another blockbuster NFL trade, both Hill and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will see their fantasy stock drop.

By Michael Fabiano
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
USATSI_14020948
MMA

Blaydes Not Concerned About Title Shots Entering Clash With Daukaus

'I don't have mental energy to spend on unknowns,' Blaydes says.

By John Morgan, The Underground
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Play
NFL

Tyreek Hill Thanks Chiefs Fans Following Trade

“Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart!”

By Madison Williams
Colin Kaepernick
Play
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Trains With Seahawks WR Aaron Fuller

The former San Francisco quarterback made some on-target throws on Wednesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Kyrie Irving dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Report: Irving, Unvaccinated Yankees Could Play At Home Soon

Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly considering lifting New York City’s vaccine mandate on Thursday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54)
NFL

Report: Wagner Expected to Visit Rams After Seahawks Exit

The six-time All-Pro linebacker was recently released by the Seahawks after 10 seasons.

By Madison Williams