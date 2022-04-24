Skip to main content
UFC Fight Night 205 Results: Jessica Andrade Nails Historic Standing Choke on Amanda Lemos

Andrade became the first UFC fighter to win by a standing arm-triangle choke, ending Lemos' five-fight win streak.

LAS VEGAS – While Amanda Lemos looked threatening early in her first UFC headliner, former champion Jessica Andrade showed her class by making quick adjustments and earning a first-round submission.

The impressive win came in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 205 event, which streamed live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex.

The taller Lemos looked to keep herself at range at the start of the fight, taking the center and working a long jab, as well as a few heavy low kicks. Andrade found moments to swing back, but Lemos wisely returned to distance each time and looked to attack from the outside.

Jessica Andrade.

Jessica Andrade.

Needing to change the rhythm, Andrade created a scramble, pressing forward and working to the clinch. As they moved together, Andrade reached up and locked in a arm-triangle choke on the feet, which she continued to squeeze until earning a tap from Lemos at the 3:13 mark of the opening frame.

The finish marked the first standing arm-triangle choke submission in UFC history.

"This week, we worked a lot on this," Andrade said through an interpreter after the fight. "My coach figured out that was something that could work, and we worked on it and it worked on it, and once I locked it in, I said, 'OK, I've just got to keep at it, and I'm going to catch it."

Andrade (23-9 MMA, 14-7 UFC), a former strawweight champion, competed as a flyweight in her past three appearances but now immediately establishes herself as a viable contender once again at 115 pounds with the impressive result. Meanwhile, Lemos (11-2-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) sees a five-fight win streak snapped with the loss.

UFC Fight Night 205 results include:

MAIN CARD

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 3:13

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission (kneebar) – Round 1, 3:01

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:32

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:36

PRELIMINARY CARD

Sergey Khandozhko def. Dwight Grant via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:15

Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (kick, punches) – Round 1, 4:55

Aoriqileng def. Cameron Else via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:48

Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry via disqualification (intentional foul) – Round 1, 3:52

