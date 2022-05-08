Exclusive: Daniel Cormier to be Inducted Into the UFC Hall of Fame

Daniel Cormier is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, Sports Illustrated has learned.

He will enter as part of the Class of 2022 in the Modern Wing, which honors legends of the Octagon who turned pro before or after Nov. 17, 2000–the date of the first UFC event under the unified rules of MMA. With the honor, Cormier will take his place alongside greats that include Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cormier (22-3, 1 NC) built a storied career in the UFC. He won the vacant light heavyweight championship in 2015 by submitting Anthony Johnson, then successfully defended the title on three separate occasions. He then crowned himself heavyweight champ, carving his place in history by becoming one of only four simultaneous two-division champions in UFC history. Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in 2018–the beginning of a gripping fight trilogy against Miocic. Throughout his career, Cormier defeated top opponents that spanned different generations–including Miocic, Anderson Silva, Frank Mir, Josh Barnett, and Derrick Lewis.

Daniel Cormier. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Prior to competing in the UFC, Cormier starred in Strikeforce, where he was the Heavyweight Grand Prix champion in 2012. He made his UFC debut in 2013, then won 11 of his first 13 fights, only suffering defeat in 2015 against Jon Jones. The two opposites became natural adversaries, reaching the point where it is difficult to mention one without thinking of the other.

Cormier and Jones’ rivalry continued to grow with each passing year, yet there was never closure. An injury forced Cormier to miss their first scheduled rematch in April of 2016, and then the next attempt was derailed after Jones tested positive for a substance that violated the UFC's anti-doping policy. They finally fought again in July of 2017, a bout that Cormier controlled until Jones knocked him out in the third round. That decision was later overturned after Jones tested positive for a doping violation discovered in his pre-fight drug test, and that was the final meeting between two men that are destined to be eternal rivals.

A decorated fight portfolio will forever define Cormier, and his lengthy list of accolades began well before his foray into mixed martial arts. Cormier also starred on the wrestling mat in high school and college, as well as in freestyle wrestling as a member of the U.S.Olympic Wrestling team during the Summer Games in 2004 and 2008.

Now a member of the UFC broadcast team, Cormier is one of the most captivating, charismatic ambassadors of the sport. He will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony on June 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

