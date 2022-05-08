Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

Exclusive: Daniel Cormier to be Inducted Into the UFC Hall of Fame

Daniel Cormier is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, Sports Illustrated has learned.

He will enter as part of the Class of 2022 in the Modern Wing, which honors legends of the Octagon who turned pro before or after Nov. 17, 2000–the date of the first UFC event under the unified rules of MMA. With the honor, Cormier will take his place alongside greats that include Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cormier (22-3, 1 NC) built a storied career in the UFC. He won the vacant light heavyweight championship in 2015 by submitting Anthony Johnson, then successfully defended the title on three separate occasions. He then crowned himself heavyweight champ, carving his place in history by becoming one of only four simultaneous two-division champions in UFC history. Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in 2018–the beginning of a gripping fight trilogy against Miocic. Throughout his career, Cormier defeated top opponents that spanned different generations–including Miocic, Anderson Silva, Frank Mir, Josh Barnett, and Derrick Lewis.

Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier.

Prior to competing in the UFC, Cormier starred in Strikeforce, where he was the Heavyweight Grand Prix champion in 2012. He made his UFC debut in 2013, then won 11 of his first 13 fights, only suffering defeat in 2015 against Jon Jones. The two opposites became natural adversaries, reaching the point where it is difficult to mention one without thinking of the other.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cormier and Jones’ rivalry continued to grow with each passing year, yet there was never closure. An injury forced Cormier to miss their first scheduled rematch in April of 2016, and then the next attempt was derailed after Jones tested positive for a substance that violated the UFC's anti-doping policy. They finally fought again in July of 2017, a bout that Cormier controlled until Jones knocked him out in the third round. That decision was later overturned after Jones tested positive for a doping violation discovered in his pre-fight drug test, and that was the final meeting between two men that are destined to be eternal rivals.

A decorated fight portfolio will forever define Cormier, and his lengthy list of accolades began well before his foray into mixed martial arts. Cormier also starred on the wrestling mat in high school and college, as well as in freestyle wrestling as a member of the U.S.Olympic Wrestling team during the Summer Games in 2004 and 2008.

Now a member of the UFC broadcast team, Cormier is one of the most captivating, charismatic ambassadors of the sport. He will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony on June 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

More MMA Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

001323795Finalfinalfinal-1
Horse Racing

Photos: After Rich Strike’s Kentucky Derby Win, Other Memorable Finishes at Churchill Downs

From Secretariat to American Pharoah, check out some of Sports Illustrated’s most memorable photos from the Race for the Roses.

By Joy Russo
Justin Gaethje
MMA

UFC 274 Live Blog: Gaethje Going for Belt Atop Depleted Card

UFC 274 has finally arrived, bringing an outstanding slate of fights—but not without controversy.

By Justin Barrasso
scott frost
Extra Mustard

Texas and Nebraska Football Comparison Goes Viral

They’ve essentially been identical programs since meeting in the 2009 Big 12 Championship.

By Mike McDaniel
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) is helped off the ice after getting injured during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
NHL

Avalanche Goalie Leaves Game After Being Hit in Eye With Stick

Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper was struck by Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick, which somehow poked through Kuemper’s mask.

By Associated Press
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center.
NBA

Ime Udoka Rips Officiating Following Celtics’ Game 3 Loss

The Boston coach was not pleased with the officials following the Celtics’ Saturday loss to the Bucks.

By Mike McDaniel
May 7, 2022; Louisville, KY, USA; Sonny Leon aboard Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Horse Racing

Rich Strike’s Massive Upset Not Longest Shot to Win Race

Rich Strike was at 79-1 odds out of the gate, but he was not the longest shot to win the Race for the Roses.

By Joy Russo
May 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter during game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Horford’s Game-Tying Shot Doesn’t Count as Bucks Edge Celtics

The Celtics big man nearly tied the game with seconds waning in regulation, but it came after the buzzer as the Bucks took a 2–1 series lead.

By Mike McDaniel
Esteban Ocon
Formula1

Sainz, Ocon Crashing in Same Turn Raises Questions About Safety

A day apart, both the Alpine and Ferrari drivers crashed into the same concrete barrier, raising questions of why there wasn’t a tecpro barrier.

By Madeline Coleman