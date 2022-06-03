Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

Why Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik Need a Win at UFC Fight Night

The headliners enter Saturday's bout in pursuit of a victory to maintain their top-10 status in the heavyweight division.

Alexander Volkov fights Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night card.

Both fighters are coming off disappointing losses. Rozenstruik (12-3) lost a unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes in September, while Volkov (34-10) tapped in a one-sided defeat to Tom Aspinall in March.

“I was prepared for the fight against Aspinall,” said Volkov, speaking through a translator. “I felt great when I got there, but something went wrong in the Octagon. It’s a fight. Sometimes things go right, sometimes things go wrong. I was prepared and I have no excuses. Aspinall was the better fighter that night.”

Volkov’s coaches from Russia are unable to be present for his fight against Rozenstruik due to visa issues, so he will be cornered by Kenny Johnson from the Black House gym and Tiki Ghosn, his old striking coach from Bellator. But that won’t change the consequences of the outcome. Each side desperately needs a win to keep faint title hopes alive.

Alexander Volkov enters the arena before the fight against Stefan Struve (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Ahoy Arena.

Alexander Volkov enters Saturday's UFC Fight Night card with confidence after dropping his last fight.

Rozenstruik has split his past six, and a loss will put his No. 8 ranking in jeopardy–and the same can be said for No. 7 Volkov, who has dropped two of his past three. But Volkov enters this fight, which is an early start time on ESPN+, buoyed with great confidence after an intense training regimen built around cardio and strength work in the mountains of Kislovodsk.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I found three weeks to train in the mountains at elevation,” Volkov said. “It was very intense preparation. I did a lot of sparring and running and lifting and wrestling. It was nonstop, and then I went back to Moscow for a couple more weeks. Then I went to the United States in L.A. to prepare, and now I’m in Las Vegas for the final touches before the fight.”

A native of Moscow, Volkov is well-aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But he did not go beyond the surface when asked about it, instead stressing that his entire focus is on the upcoming fight.

“The operation going on is taking a toll on everyone in the whole world,” Volkov said. “But my focus is on my fighting career and this fight coming up.”

Volkov knows the importance of this fight, especially considering the loser is likely to plummet out of the top 10.

“I am ready for the fight,” Volkov said. “I respect the power of Rozenstruik, especially in his hands. He’s a very formidable opponent, and I’ll be careful about his technique and his power. For me, I’m going to use the opportunity to look to knock him out.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Marlins Edward Cabrera
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 9 Pickups

Player recommendations to add to your fantasy baseball roster off the waiver wire.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels talks to Derek Carr at OTAs.
NFL

Josh McDaniels Explains All the Lessons He’s Learned

The new Raiders coach opens up about his experiences with the Broncos and Patriots, as he and longtime friend Dave Ziegler start something new in Las Vegas.

By Albert Breer
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) talks to his team during the second half against the Golden State Warriors.
Play
NBA

How the Celtics Turned the Tables on the Warriors

Boston put on a masterclass on defense against Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Coco Gauff celebrates a French Open win.
Play
Betting

French Open Women’s Final Betting Advice

American phenom Coco Gauff faces daunting odds vs. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

By Doug Vazquez
New York Jets Breece Hall
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Ten sleepers poised to make a splash for fantasy managers in 2022.

By Michael Fabiano
Former Raider Vann McElroy talks about the tragedy in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas
Play
NFL

Former Raiders Star Vann McElroy on Uvalde, His Hometown

On May 24, the former Raider and retired sports agent was just another stunned citizen with deep, lasting ties to a community that would never be the same.

By Albert Breer
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game one of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Warriors Have Never Been Rocked Like This

Boston seized a win to open the NBA Finals and put Golden State in the rarest of situations.

By Howard Beck
Jun 2, 2022; National Harbor, MD, USA; Harini Logan, 14, competes in the finals during the final day of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee..
More Sports

13-Year-Old Wins First-Ever Scripps Spelling Bee Tiebreaker

Harini Logan spelled 21 words correctly during a 90-second spell-off, winning by six.

By Associated Press