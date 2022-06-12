Skip to main content
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Retires Following UFC 275 Loss to Zhang Weili

Former strawweight champion calls it a career following knockout loss in Singapore.

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement following a brutal knockout loss to fellow former titleholder Zhang Weili at Saturday's UFC 275 event in Singapore.

"Guys, I love life so much," Jedrzejczyk said as she spoke with in-cage interviewer Daniel Cormier following the loss. "I'm retired, guys. I love you so much. Thank you for the support."

An emotional Jedrzejczyk went out of her way to thank both UFC staff and executives for their role in building the promotion before again addressing the fans at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"It's been 20 years," Jedrzejczyk said. "I'm turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. ... I've been training two decades, more than half of my life. I appreciate you all. I love you, guys."

Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC), who was a decorated champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing before turning her attention to MMA, will certainly find herself in the UFC Hall of Fame in short order.

The first Polish-born champion in UFC history won her first eight contests in the UFC, a run that saw her become just the second strawweight champion for the promotion and then go on to notch five successful title defenses. No other UFC strawweight champion has defended the belt more than once, and Jedrzejczyk's dominance earned her the nickname "The Strawweight Queen."

While her dominant run—not to mention a fierce personality that wasn't afraid to make brash statements and stand nose-to-nose with opponents in pre-fight staredowns—saw her gain a legion of fans, it was a 2020 clash with Weili that may be most remembered in Jedrzejczyk's career, a "Fight of the Year" contest that "Magnum" won via split-decision. The bout is also a surefire addition to the UFC Hall of Fame's "Fight Wing" in the very near future.

