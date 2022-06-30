Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

Alexander Volkanovski Sees Max Holloway Trilogy as Prelude to the Lightweight Title

If successful in Saturday's title defense at UFC 276, Volkanovski will seek double-champ status.

Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.

Alexander Volkanovski’s reign as featherweight champion was destined to end last September.

Three rounds into his UFC 266 title defense against Brian Ortega, Volkanovski found himself in a disastrous position.

Ortega locked in his guillotine. Volkanovski found a way to break the hold, but after escaping, he once again found himself in Ortega’s lair. This time, Volkanovski was locked in a triangle choke, the signature submission of a man nicknamed “T-City” for his incredible proficiency at the triangle.

“I was getting out of it or going to sleep,” Volkanovski says. “I wasn’t going to tap. I never considered that.”

Alexander Volkanovski connects in the second round against Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, Saturday, April 9, 2022 during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Volkanovski puts his featherweight belt on the line this Saturday at UFC 276. 

An elite combination of durability and resilience allowed Volkanovski to return to his feet. Not content with just finishing the round, he re-established dominant position, ending that third round—which to be his end—with a vicious ground-and-pound assault that completely discombobulated Ortega.

“All I could think was, ‘There’s no way he’s taking this belt for me,’” says Volkanovski, who won the bout by unanimous decision. “That was my moment. People got to see why I’m champion. Now the world knows.”

Only two months removed from annihilating Chan Sung Jung in their title match at UFC 273, Volkanovski defends his title this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 276 against Max Holloway. It is a trilogy bout, with Volkanovski (24-1) already twice defeating Holloway (23-6)—first by unanimous decision three summers ago to win the belt, and then by split decision in a rematch the following year.

“Max is a great fighter, and he is the number-one contender for a reason,” says Volkanovski, who has won all 11 of his bouts in the UFC. “I have a lot of respect for him. If I can beat him again, it puts me on a whole new level.

“I want to make a statement. I want to separate myself from the entire division. I have to beat Max again to prove that I’m on another level.”

The primary goal for Volkanovski is defeating Holloway and retaining his title. After, he wants to pursue a new belt, providing a home to the vacant lightweight championship.

“That’s what I plan on doing,” Volkanovski says. “I really want three fights this year, but it has to be the right one. After this one, I want that double-champ status. My division is in a spot where we can see what happens while I go after that double-champ lightweight title fight.”

Volkanovski also shared his respect for Israel Adesanya, who is headlining 276. A City Kickboxing teammate and friend, Volkanovski believes Adesanya is the greatest striker in UFC history—and he is honored to co-main event the card alongside him.

“He’s one of the greatest ever,” Volkanovski says. “I love watching his technique and his striking. He’s getting better and better, and he’s already the best striker in UFC history.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We both talk about our legacy, being the best we can possibly be. That’s what you’re going to see at 276. The sky’s the limit for him, and the sky’s the limit for me.”

Robbie Lawler seeking to start a new win streak at UFC 276

Robbie Lawler returns to the octagon on Saturday, with the former welterweight champion taking on a dangerous opponent in Bryan Barberena.

Lawler, 42, still has a lot to offer. That will now be on display on pay-per-view, as his fight against Barberena was recently moved to the main card.

“It’s a big fight on a big card,” Lawler says. “Barberena comes to fight, and so do I. All the work is done, so now it’s a matter of keeping the weight down and getting after it.”

Robbie Lawler is declared the winner by TKO against Nick Diaz during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena.

Lawler will return to the middleweight division on the main card of Saturday's UFC 276. 

Lawler (29-15, 1 NC) was mired in a four-fight losing streak, which ended last fall in a highly anticipated rematch against Nick Diaz. Lawler and Diaz had previously fought more than 17 years prior at UFC 37, ending when Diaz knocked him out. The result was different at UFC 266, as Lawler emerged victorious following a third-round TKO.

“I’ve always had so much respect for Nick,” Lawler says. “Nick and Nate Diaz come to fight. That was a big, high-profile fight for me. Fighting him got me excited again to fight and train.”

After moving to middleweight for the bout against Diaz, Lawler returns back to welterweight to fight Barberena (17-8). It should be a gritty battle between two of the sport’s veterans, one in which Lawler is proud to be representing the Kill Cliff energy drink.

“It’s great to have them as a sponsor,” Lawler says. “They’re promoting their drink—and I really like their Blood Orange recovery drink—but they’re also promoting fighters and our fight teams. They’re helping the sport grow.”

The fight against Barberena provides an opportunity for Lawler to make himself an even more valuable commodity in the cage and to help erase memories of that difficult losing streak. A win will give him two victories in a row, and he plans to earn the victory in convincing fashion.

“I’m excited to go out there and do what I’m capable of doing,” Lawler says. “It’s an honor to fight on a big card like this, and I’m looking forward to throwing blows and finishing him.”

The Pick ‘Em Section:

After a couple disappointing weeks of picks, I’m looking forward to turning that around this weekend. Here is how I see UFC 276 unfolding:

UFC 276 middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Pick: Israel Adesanya

UFC 276 featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway

Pick: Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 276 middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Pick: Alex Pereira

UFC 276 welterweight bout: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Pick: Robbie Lawler

PFL lightweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Pick: Sean O’Malley

Last week: 2-3

2022 record: 71-41

More MMA Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Dennis Evans III
Play
College Basketball

How the Wrong End of a Poster Dunk Fueled Evans III’s Rise

Evans III—pursued by Kentucky, Kansas, Florida State, and UCLA—refuses to be defined by one viral moment.

By Jason Jordan
Jared Cannonier (blue gloves) makes his way to the octagon before a bout against Jack Hermansson (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena.
MMA

Cannonier Confident in Upset of Adesanya at UFC 276

Shunning any negativity ahead of Saturday’s main event, “The Killa Gorilla” says the words of doubt placed on him will ‘eventually die.’

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Latest Buzz and Intel Around the League

With NBA free agency just hours away, here’s what’s circling around the league.

By Chris Mannix
J.J. Kohl
Play
College Football

Elite 11 Finals: Kohl, Moore Tie for Top Spot on Day 2

Midwest quarterback prospects won the pro day-styled script competition on Wednesday.

By John Garcia Jr.
Jun 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs off the field before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Play
MLB

Casey Close Denies He Withheld Braves’ Offer From Freddie Freeman

The agent told SI that there is no truth to the report tweeted by Doug Gottlieb and that he is considering legal action.

By Tom Verducci
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray takes a shot over Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter.
Play
NBA

Who Wins the Dejounte Murray Trade?

The Spurs dealt their All-Star guard to the Hawks to build for the future. But is the fit right for Murray in Atlanta?

By Rohan Nadkarni
Brian Daboll Introductory press conference with Giants
Play
Fantasy

Ten Coaching Changes That Will Impact Fantasy Football in 2022

What can we expect from new head coaches and offensive coordinators this season?

By Michael Fabiano
Yordan Álvarez and Jeremy Peña collide while going for a fly ball vs. New York Mets.
MLB

Yordan Álvarez Carted Off After Collision With Jeremy Peña

Both Houston players had to leave the game after running into each other.

By Daniel Chavkin