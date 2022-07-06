Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

Jalin Turner Reveals Injury Nearly Forced Him to Withdraw From Sensational UFC 276 Victory

While 'The Tarantula' made it look easy with a 45-second victory, things were much different behind the scenes.

UFC lightweight Jalin Turner made his debut in the promotion's official 155-pound rankings following a sensational performance at this past weekend's UFC 276 event, but "The Tarantula" can now reveal just how close his bout with Brad Riddell was to being canceled.

"Honestly, not a lot of people know this, but I couldn't even move my arm before the fight," Turner told MMA Underground. "I messed up my arm pretty bad. It was crazy. I had hyperextended it doing some grappling, so I was, like, this close to being like, 'I don't know if I can make it to the fight,' but we made it, so, you know, it worked out."

That might be a bit of an understatement on Turner's part. "The Tarantula" needed just 45 seconds to wobble and then submit Riddell in the featured prelim of this past Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Turner's gamble to stay in the fight certainly paid off, scoring his fifth straight UFC win, not to mention a $50,000 "Performance of the Night" bonus, as well.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

"The doctor was like, 'I don't know,'" Turner said. "He tried to send me to a specialist. I was in a mental rollercoaster with that, dude. I was talking to a couple of sponsors, but then I was just like, nah, I'd feel like a b---- if I pulled out. It was an injury, for sure, but it wasn't something like—I'd just feel like a b---- if I pulled out because of that, you know? Like on the biggest card, biggest fight of my life, I would look back at my career and be like, 'Dang, I pulled out because of that,' but at the same time, it's kind of like, man, if I didn't excel and I didn't perform properly, I'd be upset with myself.

"People don't realize it's such a mental battle going in there and figuring these things out, but luckily I just kept on with treatment and it got it able enough for me to be able to grapple and strike with, and I was just thankful for that. Like, all fight week it just kept locking up on me. I was like, 'F---,' so it was intense. It was intense, man, but we got it done."

In addition to the physical challenges he was facing, Turner (13-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) said there were also further challenges that tested him mentally, as well, including a falling out with a longtime coach.

But given the hurdles, Turner said the circumstances behind his victory made the result even more special, and now that he sits at No. 14 in the UFC's lightweight division, he knows there are nothing but tough matchups ahead. But after pulling off such a sensational result on a night that it seemed the deck may have been stacked against him, the 27-year-old Californian knows he's ready for whatever comes next.

"Mentally, going through everything I went through, I was like, 'Damn, man, I went through a lot,'" Turner said. "Having what happened with my coach, and then other personal stuff going on, and then I had another injury before that. I popped my rib. I was like, 'Dude, what's going on,' you know? So it just really showed me that my mindset is on another level. I'm really ready to excel and achieve and reach new levels.

"The universe put it in my face, like, 'Hey, you're ready for this, and you can handle whatever is getting thrown at you right now.' So, man, I'm just taking it all in. I love it.'"

More MMA Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate on the podium after the win against the Utah Utes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.
Play
Betting

2022-23 Big Ten College Football Betting Breakdown

Ohio State is a massive favorite to win the Big Ten this upcoming season but will have to go through Michigan and Penn State. Plus, full conference odds.

By Frankie Taddeo
CSKA and Russian goalie Ivan Fedotov skates with his helmet sitting atop his head during a KHL game.
NHL

NHL Goalie Prospect Sent to Russian Military Base, Agent Says

The 25-year-old Olympic silver medalist was planning to join the Flyers next season.

By Associated Press
dCOVaugMAG.LO2
More Sports

Who’s Still Got Milk?

Cow’s milk remains an iconic—and divisive—symbol in the sports world. Amid an increasingly crowded dairy section, can milk survive?

By Steve Rushin
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren speaks to the media.
NBA

Chet Holmgren Shows Glimpse of Potential in Debut

The Thunder understood the risk in drafting Holmgren. But they also saw the upside, all of which was on display on Tuesday.

By Chris Mannix
Austin Ekeler points to the crowd and smiles after a victory over the Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Predicting the Year After Scoring 18 Touchdowns

No matter how good the player, following up a prolific fantasy season is often met with a steep decline.

By Michael Fabiano
Feb 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Play
NBA

Report: Thomas Bryant Agrees to Deal to Return to Lakers

The center reportedly ‘will be given the opportunity to win’ the starting role.

By Madeline Coleman
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1, and George Russell, Mercedes
Formula1

Why George Russell Jumped Out of F1 Car After Zhou Guanyu’s Wreck

Two separate and horrifying wrecks occurred during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Jun 25, 2022; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Clara Luper Center.
Play
NBA

Holmgren Dazzles With 13-Point First Quarter in Summer League Debut

The Oklahoma City rookie did not disappoint in his debut.

By Wilton Jackson