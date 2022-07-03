Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

UFC 276 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Israel Adesanya downtime

UFC 276 is the centerpiece of International Fight Week, and it is built around two title bouts.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. Eleven years into his career, this marks Cannonier’s first UFC title fight. Standing in his way is the great Israel Adesanya, a nearly unstoppable force who has won 11 of his 12 fights in the Octagon. Adesanya has never lost a middleweight bout throughout his career, and that is the puzzle to solve for Cannonier.

Alexander Volkanovski defends the featherweight championship against Max Holloway in the co-main. This is the third time they have squared off against one another, with Volkanovski claiming the first two. Holloway has run through all the top contenders in the division, except he has yet to find an answer for Volkanovski. If Volkanovski emerges victorious, look for him to make a run at the lightweight title in pursuit of becoming a double champion.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The remainder of the 276 card is solid. Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira face off in the equivalent of a No. 1 contender’s bout for Adesanya’s middleweight title. Strickland has been inching closer and closer to a title shot, but Pereira—who already owns two wins against Adesanya from their kickboxing matchups—would make for a better story line if Adesanya retains his title.

Former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler against veteran Bryan Barberena, a chance for the 40-year-old Lawler to win his second in a row. And the opener is the entertaining Sean O’Malley facing his greatest test against No. 9 bantamweight Pedro Munhoz. If O’Malley leaves Vegas with a win, he will also finally crack the division’s top-10.

The buildup to the co-main event should be compelling, and 276 is set to close out with two appointment-viewing championship bouts.

More MMA Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

russell-westbrook-kyrie-irving
Play
NBA

Report: Nets, Lakers Discussing Possible Westbrook-Irving Trade

There is reportedly confidence that the the deal for the two guards could be done this offseason.

By Wilton Jackson
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios complains about an umpire decision during the singles tennis match against Britain’s Paul Jubb on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Tennis

Kyrgios, Tsitsipas Throw Barbs in Presser After Wimbledon Match

Tsitsipas said his opponent is a "bully" and one who has a "very evil side."

By Wilton Jackson
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured pitcher Jacob deGrom looks out of the dugout during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Report: Braves Would Be Favorites to Land deGrom in Free Agency

The injured Mets star previously expressed an interest in opting out of the final year of his contract at the end of the 2022 season.

By Jelani Scott
Daniel Ricciardo 3 (AUS), McLaren MCL36 hits Lando Norris 4 (GBR), McLaren MCL36 with a bouncy ball during the FORMULA 1 LENOVO BRITISH GRAND PRIX at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom on 30 June 2022
Extra Mustard

Daniel Ricciardo Whacks Lando Norris in the Face With a Space Hopper

The Australian driver said, “You know when you do something and you realize you probably shouldn’t have done it? It was too late.”

By Madeline Coleman
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Once Again Shows Why He’s Electrifying to Watch

The Australian won a heated match marked by controversy against Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

By Jon Wertheim
Nets forward Kevin Durant with his hands on his hips during a game.
Play
NBA

NBA Rule Limits Star Players Nets Can Take in Durant Trade

The league's designated rookie rule will not allow Brookyln to go after some players in a trade package for Durant.

By Wilton Jackson
St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
MLB

Watch: Cardinals Hit Four Straight Home Runs vs. Phillies

St. Louis jumped out to an early lead over Philadelphia Saturday thanks to a historic first inning performance.

By Jelani Scott
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Expos player Vladimir Guerrero Sr. signs a ball for Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre.
Play
Extra Mustard

Blue Jays Honor Guerrero Sr. and Jr. With Bobblehead Day

The father and son shared a special moment on the field Saturday.

By Wilton Jackson