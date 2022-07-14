Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

Kamaru Usman Laser-Focused on 'Best MMA Fighter Award,' UFC 278 Headliner

UFC's welterweight champ wants to win at all costs, from the ESPYs stage to the octagon in his August bout vs. Leon Edwards.

Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.

Kamaru Usman is the best mixed martial arts on the planet.

And he wants the hardware to back up that claim.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion and No. 1-ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter, Usman is one of four mixed martial artists nominated for Best MMA Fighter at the 2022 ESPYS.

“I never thought I could be nominated for such a tremendous award,” says Usman, who is competing against Alexander Volkanovski, Kayla Harrison and Charles Oliveira for the award. “I’m also extremely competitive. No matter what it is, I want to win. I hope I get the votes for the win.”

The award would recognize Usman’s excellence in 2021, a year in which he successfully defended the welterweight title on three separate occasions against Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Kamaru Usman (Red Gloves) reacts after defeating Jorge Masvidal (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Usman ended UFC 261 with a vicious knockout victory over Masvidal in the main event.

Two of those three victories came via a finish. Usman (20-1) defeated Burns by TKO at UFC 258, overcoming an elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu artist and counter striker. While Khamzat Chimaev is generating hype and seeking to become the one to dethrone Usman, it is worth remembering that Usman finished Burns–yet Chimaev did not.

Usman’s next victory was Masvidal at UFC 261, which ended in a picturesque knockout. Usman sent Masvidal to another realm with a loaded right hand, finally quieting his sharp-talking opponent.

“I hit him for every annoyance, every infraction, every negative word he spoke,” Usman says. “I called for that fight, and the stars aligned when it happened. I was able to cement myself as the best.”

Usman defeated Covington in a UFC 268 headliner that featured plenty of trash talk before the bout. 

Usman defeated Covington in a UFC 268 headliner that featured plenty of trash talk before the bout. 

Usman’s most recent fight headlined UFC 268 this past November, ending with him silencing Covington, the sport’s most controversial voice.

“I should have been more systematic when I beat him in our first fight [at UFC 245],” Usman says. “That wasn’t my approach. The world wanted to see me bang it out with him and break his jaw for everyone he offended.”

Eternal rivals, their rematch sold out New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. It almost didn’t take place, as Usman broke a bone in his right hand only weeks before the bout.

“That happened when I was training and I hit Justin Gaethje, who has a really hard head,” Usman says. “I could have asked to postpone, but that wasn’t even an option for me. That fight wasn’t just for me. I was fighting for my fans. I was fighting for my family.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Usman won by unanimous decision, removing Covington from the title picture.

“I believe I am the best in the world, so I needed to go out there and find a way to win,” Usman says. “That’s what a champion does.”

Usman’s next title bout takes place this August against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It will mark their second fight, with Usman winning the first by unanimous decision in 2015. He plans to collect another victory, then move weight classes and win a second world title by adding the light heavyweight title to his legacy.

The talk of Usman moving to light heavyweight has gained the attention of reigning champ Jiri Prochazka, and Usman just had a backstage stare-down at UFC 276 with former champ Jan Blachowicz.

“Jiri, Jan, they’re big, athletic specimens,” Usman says. “They’re phenomenal athletes, which is why they have had the success they’ve had. But I’m better. Maybe they feel disrespected by this, but there are levels to this. I’m a level above what they bring to the table.”

Serious potential exists for either of those fights to take place in 2023. A bout that is unlikely to occur is one pitting Usman against Georges St-Pierre. A former two-time welterweight champion–and middleweight champ–St-Pierre set the standard which all other welterweights try to attain.

St-Pierre last fought in 2017, and he has repeatedly stated he is comfortable in retirement—but he did recently share his strategy on how he would fight Usman. He stated he would “try to put him on his back because I’ve never seen him there,” which, to no one’s surprise, was a comment that seized Usman’s attention.

“I would love to see him try,” Usman says. “I asked for that fight once upon a time. I love Georges as a champion and what he did for the sport, and I would love to challenge myself against him. I asked for him, but that was a mountain Georges didn’t want to climb.

“And when he says he’d put me on my back, I’m guilty of saying things like that, too. I’ll watch a fight and say, ‘Why didn’t he do this? Why not do that?’ It’s a lot harder to do when you step in the cage.”

A plethora of options are within reach for Usman’s future, but his sole priority right now is training for Edwards. And, of course, taking home that ESPY.

“I spent nine out of those 12 months last year in a training camp, and I fought three humongous title fights,” Usman says. “I put the work in, and I’m grateful for the nomination. Hopefully, I can win that award.”

Yair Rodriguez wants title shot against Alexander Volkanovski – but first, he needs to defeat Brian Ortega

Yair Rodríguez’s most memorable performance in the cage came during a defeat. He plans to change that Saturday.

Rodríguez (13-3, 1 NC) headlines the UFC on ABC card against the wildly talented Brian Ortega. Following a spectacular performance against Max Holloway last November that ended in a unanimous decision loss, Rodriguez needs a victory against Ortega to assert himself as the top contender for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

“I’m looking to win any way I can,” Rodriguez says. “I’m looking for the KO or TKO, but Brian Ortega is a very dangerous opponent. I’ll take a win any way I can.”

Like Rodriguez, Ortega (15-2, 1 NC) is also coming off a loss. He fell short in an extraordinary performance against Volkanovski last September at UFC 266. The only blemishes to Ortega’s record came in his two title bouts, and he enters this bout as the favorite. His wide arsenal of submissions is the most likely route to victory.

“He’s real explosive with his submissions,” said Rodriguez. “In order to do that, he has to be in close distance. I’m really good at managing my distance.

“It’s going to be interesting if he comes ready to fight and stand up with me. His striking is really good, and I’ll beware of everything with him. I don’t think I’m that easy, either. We’ll see who is better.”

The 29-year-old Rodriguez has only gone a full five rounds on three occasions in his career, sharing he relished those moments. This five-round bout is a chance to show he belongs in the title picture.

“I love fighting five rounds,” Rodriguez says. “I think I’m a five-round fighter. I love those later rounds. That’s when anything can happen. I’m ready.

“I’m pushing myself and doing the best I can. I go to exhaustion every time I train. This camp is no different. Now all I can do is wait until the fight and see what I can do. We’re both coming off a loss, so we both are hungry for this win.”

The Pick ‘Em Section:

UFC on ABC main event: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Pick: Brian Ortega

UFC on ABC women’s strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Pick: Amanda Lemos

UFC on ABC welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Pick: Li Jingliang

UFC on ABC flyweight bout: Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Pick: Su Mudaerji

UFC on ABC women’s flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Pick: Miesha Tate

Last week: 3-2

2022 record: 77-44

More MMA Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Lamar Jackson winds up to pass against the Broncos in 2021
NFL

Lamar Jackson’s Lack of a Contract Is a Head-Scratcher

Deshaun Watson’s market-setting deal has given rise to a few simple for the 2019 MVP, whether he hires an agent or not.

By Andrew Brandt35 minutes ago
donovan mitchell
Play
NBA

Jazz, Knicks Reportedly Start Donovan Mitchell Trade Discussions

New York has emerged from among a handful of teams trying to land the three-time All-Star in a deal.

By Nick Selbe8 hours ago
panthers helmet
NFL

Report: Former NFL First-Round Draft Pick Rashard Anderson Dead at 45

Anderson played 27 career games for Carolina, and also played in the Canadian Football League.

By Nick Selbe9 hours ago
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts to a play during a game.
Extra Mustard

Lamar Jackson, Ex-Ravens Safety Feud on Twitter

The Ravens quarterback had some fun on social media.

By Daniel Chavkin9 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrate after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson Calling Out Media

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP supported his teammate’s rant about the media analysts who doubted the Warriors last season.

By Madison Williams10 hours ago
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) turns to make a throw to first base during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB

Unvaccinated Royals Lay Bare Their Lack of Commitment

Ten Royals will miss a series in Toronto due to their unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Their ignorance is hurting themselves and their team.

By Stephanie Apstein10 hours ago
jose ramirez
MLB

Jose Ramirez Joins Loaded 2022 Home Run Derby Field

The star third baseman is part of a stacked field who will be launching homers at Dodger Stadium.

By Nick Selbe11 hours ago
NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Reacts to Bradley Beal’s New Contract

The Wizards star’s five-year extension is worth over six times more than what the NBA legend earned in his career.

By Madison Williams12 hours ago