Paddy Pimblett Addresses Stigma Around Men’s Mental Health After UFC Win

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at 988 or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Paddy Pimblett may have recorded an impressive victory against Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night in London, but the Saturday face-off was an emotional one for the UFC fighter in more ways than one.  

After winning the fight, Pimblett took a moment to open up about the importance of men taking care of their mental health. Pimblett revealed after his fight that five hours before his weigh-in on Friday, he heard his friend died by suicide

As tears filled his eyes, Pimblett issued a call out to men who might be considering suicide, especially those falling into the stigma of feeling like they are vulnerable if they discuss what is going on in their lives.

“If you’ve got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please talk to someone,” Pimblett said. “Speak to anyone. People would rather … I know I would rather me mate cry on me shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So please, let’s get rid of this stigma and men start talking.”

Pimblett, who improved to 3–0 in UFC, also dedicated Saturday’s victory to Lee-Joshua Hodgson, a four-year-old who died in June from cancer. 

