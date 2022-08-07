World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Leandro Lo Killed in Brazil At 33

Leandro Lo, the Jiu-Jitsu world champion from Brazil, was shot and killed Sunday, per g1. He was 33 years old.

Lo was attending a concert in São Paulo when he and another man got into a confrontation, which ended with Lo getting shot in the head, per reports. Hours after being taken to a hospital, Lo was declared dead.

According to MMAFighting.com, witnesses saw the suspect, Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, try to take a bottle from Lo’s table before Lo confronted him and took him down. When the two were separated, witnesses say Velozo took out his gun and shot Lo in the head.

Lo was dominant in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu since 2011. He won eight World Championships, eight Pan American Championships and five World Cup gold medals. His most recent title was the 2022 World Championship in California.