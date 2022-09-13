Longtime UFC veteran Nate Diaz is just entering the world of free agency, but it seems suitors are already happily lining up for his services.



While Diaz (21-13) is one of the biggest superstars in MMA history, "The Ultimate Fighter 5" winner has expressed interest in competing in other combat sports, as well. Today, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship founder and president David Feldman revealed he's very interested in bidding for Diaz's services.



Speaking on the latest edition of "The BKFC Show," the official podcast of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Feldman said he does plan on making a serious offer.



"I can't tell you whether he's coming or not, but I can tell you that we want him here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and we're going to do everything we can do to get him a bare-knuckle fight," Feldman said.

Diaz is coming off a win over Ferguson last Saturday at UFC 279. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Diaz is expected to have multiple options available to him after completing his UFC contract at this past Saturday's UFC 279, where he picked up a fourth-round submission win over fellow longtime veteran and former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. Additionally, Diaz has launched his own combat sports promotion, Real Fight Inc., where he hopes to feature MMA, boxing and submission grappling.



But if Feldman is successful in luring Diaz to BKFC, he's already got a dream fight in mind, featuring a bout with another UFC veteran who has made waves since joining the promotion.



"I think that the fans would absolutely love to see – both have the same type of personality, both just guys that keep fighting – Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry would be a fan's dream fight," Feldman said.

Diaz has left the door open for a return to the UFC at some point, but he intends to seek other offers first before making a call. For his part, UFC president Dana White said after this past weekend's event that he wishes Diaz well in his future, whether or not it includes the sport's premier MMA organization.

"No matter what Nate does from here on out, the kid, this is his house," White said at Saturday's post-event press conference. "He's been here forever. It's been a blast having him here, and you know, I wish him well.

"Whatever he moves on to do, I wish him nothing but the best. If he's starting his own organization or getting into promoting or doing something else, I wish him nothing but the best of luck. It's been awesome having him here."

More MMA Coverage: