Nate Diaz is ready to expand his role in the world of combat sports.



One of the UFC's most popular figures, Diaz today revealed his intention to launch a new promotion that "will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu," under the name Real Fight, Inc.



According to an official statement from the Diaz team, "the new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years."



"The best fighters in the world aren't the ones they tell you," Diaz tells MMA Underground. "It's the real fighters who know how to put on a show, and that's what we're going to do—in MMA, in boxing, in jiu-jitsu. All of it."

Real Fight Inc. promotes MMA, boxing and jiu-jitsu for ‘real fighters who know how to put on a show.’ Courtesy of Real Fight Inc.

Diaz rep Zach Rosenfield said the new promotion intends to file an initial promoter's license in California, where "The Ultimate Fighter 5" winner and his older brother, fellow MMA superstar Nick Diaz, have proudly represented throughout their legendary careers.



"Real Fight, Inc. is the next step for Nate in expanding his business presence, both in and out of the world of combat sports," Rosenfield says. "He has always had a clear vision of who he is as a fighter, which will immediately carry over to the new promotion."



Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) has been a mainstay of the UFC roster for the past 15 years, perhaps most famously serving as the first man to hand former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor a loss in the promotion's famed Octagon. Diaz, 37, is set to headline Saturday's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas against fast-rising undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena.



Diaz has openly discussed his desire to pursue options outside of the organization following the bout, though UFC president Dana White has also said the Stockton native would be worthy of a welterweight title shot should he defeat Chimaev.



Regardless of what comes next, Diaz's team insists he will continue to compete moving forward, though Real Fight Inc. will become a chief focus for him, as well.



"The promotion will look to attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up-and-coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of 'Real ninjas. Real fighters. Real sh-t,'" a statement read.

