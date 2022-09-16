The UFC and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently announced a deal that makes Project Rock of Under Armour the official footwear of the organization. However, it doesn’t appear as if UFC fighters will get any money from the sponsorship.

This hasn’t sat well with some fighters. Terrance McKinney took to Twitter to call out the UFC and Johnson for this arrangement.

“Hey brotha The Rock if you’re a fan of what we do make the deal favorable for the ones modeling your shoe I get it’s not your fault or your business doin it to us but show us the love you think you are. Get in our corner and support us,” McKinney tweeted.

The 28-year-old McKinney has fought in the UFC four times, with a 3-1 record. He later clarified on Twitter that he wants Johnson to be on the fighters’ side.

Additionally, Nate Diaz criticized the shoe itself in an interview ahead of his fight with Tony Ferguson during UFC 279.

“These shoes f—-ng suck,” Diaz said. “Look at these shoes, they made me put this shit on.”

