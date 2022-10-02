Bellator’s Patricio Pitbull Unleashes Profane Tirade at Crowd After Win

Patricio Pitbull outclassed Adam Borics in the main event of Bellator 286 on Saturday, successfully completing his eighth title defense in the featherweight division with a comfortable win at Long Beach, Calif. All three judges scored Pitbull as the victor, with final scores of 48–47, 49–46 and 50–45.

Though the dominant win was cause for celebration for Pitbull, not everyone was thrilled at the result. Many in the crowd at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center booed after the fight came to a close.

Pitbull didn’t take kindly to the jeers, which prompted him to unleash a profanity-laced tirade to his detractors in the stands.

“Why are you booing me?” Pitbull asked, per MMAFighting.com. “I’m the f------ champion. I’m the f------ GOAT. F--- you, everyone.”

Pitbull was then asked who he would fight next, leading him to reveal that he’s considering a move to the bantamweight division after fellow featherweight contender Aaron Pico suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the night’s proceedings.

“I was thinking about Aaron Pico, but he dislocated his shoulder, and now I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Pitbull said. “Maybe I will go down to the bantamweight division and take that belt, too.”

Pitbull’s dominance on Saturday night continued a strong run of performances for the 35-year-old Brazilian. The win marked his second straight victory and his eighth in his past nine bouts.

Pitbull improved to 34–5 in his career with the win. The 29-year-old Borics fell to 18–2.

