UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will put his title on the line for the first time when he faces the man he defeated for the belt, Glover Teixeira.



The rematch will take place at UFC 282, which is scheduled for Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell today confirmed to Sports Illustrated.



The 29-year-old Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) claimed the title in June with a thrilling fifth-round submission over then-champ Teixeira in Singapore. It was the 13th consecutive win for Czech fighter, who admitted afterward he wasn't completely satisfied with his performance despite taking home the title.



Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) is one of the promotion's most beloved figures. The Brazilian veteran was ahead on two of the three judges' scorecards in the initial meeting with Prochazka but succumbed to a rear-naked choke with just 28 seconds remaining in the contest, which was awarded the evening's "Fight of the Night" bonus. Now, he'll get a shot at redemption six months after losing the title.



With the addition to the lineup, the UFC 282 card currently includes:



Champ Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira – for light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo

TJ Brown vs. Erik Perez

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman

More MMA Coverage: