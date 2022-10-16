Scintillating in First Main Event, Alexa Grasso Outpoints Viviane Araujo

LAS VEGAS – Topping a UFC bill for the first time in her career, women's flyweight contender Alexa Grasso made an impressive statement with a decision win over a gritty Viviane Araujo.



The matchup served as the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 212 event, which streamed live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex.



Grasso worked a crisp jab in the early going, though Araujo was happy to answer back with heavy hands in the pocket, adding in a few low kicks, as well. Araujo landed a few big right hands as the round unfolded, forcing Grasso to be alert as she looked to stick and move. Araujo looked once for a takedown, but Grasso stuffed it immediately, and the two continued to trade on the feet.

Araujo did score one quick takedown in the final minute of the frame, but Grasso was quick to sweep and scramble up to the feet, and the round ended in the clinch.



The two engaged quickly in the second, with each rattling off punches in close quarters. Grasso appeared the busier striker, but Araujo landed with the heavier blows before driving forward two minutes into the frame and working the action to the canvas. Grasso defended ell from her back and eventually was able to scramble back to the feet with a little more than a minute remaining, and she strung together several stinging combinations before the bell.



The two continued to engage in the pocket in the third. Grasso appeared to be the fresher of the two, punching at a higher rate than her for. However, Araujo was clearly still packing power in her returns, and it forced her opponent to be wary when attacking. Grasso added in several chopping low kicks along the way, as well as a few spinning attacks, but the clean jab remained the primary weapon.

Grasso improved to 4-0 in the flyweight division behind Saturday’s statement win. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Araujo turned up the aggression to start the fourth, throwing out a few big high kicks in the early going and looking to press forward. Grasso was calm under fire and looked to counter with sharp combinations, but Araujo did find the mark with a few big rights along the way.



Araujo shot forward with another takedown attempt with one minute remaining, but Grasso was able to stay upright and drive in several elbows as she defended against the fence.



Grasso rushed to the center of the cage to start the final frame, clearly the fresher fighter and looking to put an exclamation mark on the performance. Araujo drove forward and looked to clinch, but Grasso aggressively framed away and was able to escape and resume her boxing combinations.



Araujo tried again for a pair of late takedowns, but Grasso stuffed them both, and the pair finished the contest on the feet. In the end, while the fight was competitive throughout, Grasso walked away with a rather clear-cut decision, 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46.



With the win, Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) is now 4-0 since moving up to 125 pounds and is certainly in the discussion for a title shot in the near future. Meanwhile, Araujo (11-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) falls to 1-2 in her past three appearances.

UFC Fight Night 212 results

Main Card

Alexa Grasso def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Jonathan Martinez def. Cub Swanson via TKO (low kick, punches) – Round 2, 4:19

Dusko Todorovic def. Jordan Wright via TKO (punches, elbows) – Round 2, 3:12

Raphael Assuncao def. Victor Henry via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alonzo Menifield def. Misha Cirkunov via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:28

Preliminary Card

Mana Martinez def. Brandon Davis via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacob Malkoun def. Nick Maximov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joanderson Brito def. Lucas Alexander via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:02

Piera Rodriguez def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tatsuro Taira def. C.J. Vergara via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:19

Pete Rodriguez def. Mike Jackson via knockout (knee) – Round 1, 1:33

