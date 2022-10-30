Arnold Allen Takes TKO Win as Knee Injury Cuts Calvin Kattar's Night Short

LAS VEGAS—Competing in a UFC main event for the first time, British contender Arnold Allen took home a TKO victory over perennial contender Calvin Kattar, though it came in a rather unfortunate fashion. Kattar appeared to blow out his knee late in the opening frame and was then unable to support his own weight at the start of the second, forcing referee Herb Dean to wave off the fight.



The bout served as the featured contest of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 213, which streamed live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex.



Both men were patient to start the contest, each pawing jabs and looking to establish range, though Allen did attack the lead leg a few times in the early going. Kattar switched stances a bit but found the most success while in orthodox and driving a right hand down the center. Meanwhile, southpaw Allen countered with several left hands late in the frame, gaining momentum as the round unfolded.

Allen, left, took home the victory against Kattar in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night headliner Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

With time winding down in the first, Kattar leaped in the air to attempt a flying knee, and as his right foot hit the canvas, he reached down to his knee and fell to the floor. Allen swarmed with punches and locked in a choke, trying to end the fight, but Kattar survived until the end of the round—though it ultimately wouldn't matter.

The gritty Kattar attempted to answer the bell for the second, passing a brief doctor's inspection and insisting he was game to compete. However, when Allen kicked the left leg to start, Kattar's weight shifted to his right leg, and he instantly fell to the floor, and the fight was called off at the 8-second mark of the frame.

Afterward, Allen—who entered the night ranked No. 6 in the promotion's featherweight rankings—expressed his frustration with the result, as he had hoped to challenge reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski but suggested perhaps an interim title shot could make sense with Volkanovski planning a move to 155 pounds to face new champ Islam Makhachev.



"I can't really ask for a title shot with this," Allen said. "Maybe give me the interim job."



With the result, Allen (19-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) stays unbeaten in the promotion. Meanwhile, Kattar (23-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC) has now suffered consecutive losses for the first time in his career.

UFC Fight Night 213 results:

Main Card

Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar via TKO (knee injury) – Round 1, 0:08

Max Griffin def. Tim Means via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Jared Vanderaa via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Tresean Gore def. Josh Fremd via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:49

Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Dustin Jacoby via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Roman Dolidze def. Phil Hawes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:09

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Andrei Arlovski via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:50

Junyong Park def. Joseph Holmes via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:04

Steve Garcia def. Chase Hooper via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:32

Cody Durden def. Carlos Mota via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 1, 4:07

More MMA Coverage: