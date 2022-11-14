Former UFC Star Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Dies at 38

Former MMA fighter Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who fought in UFC from 2007 to ’17, died on Sunday, Bellator MMA announced. He was 38 years old.

“It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson,” Bellator MMA said in a statement. “The Bellator family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Johnson posted a professional fighting record of 23–6, with 17 wins via TKO. His last UFC fight was against Daniel Cormier in UFC 210 for the light heavyweight championship. His most recent bout was on May 7, 2021, at Bellator 258.

“He was always a great kid,” UFC president Dana White said of Johnson, per Iole. “He was always in fun fights and he had that one-punch KO power that not many people ever had. He was a good human being. I send my condolences to his family.”

