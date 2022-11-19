UFC Fight Night 215 Headliner Canceled as Derrick Lewis Deals With Illness

LAS VEGAS—Saturday's UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled just hours before the fighters were scheduled to walk to the cage.



UFC officials announced the change during the event's preliminary card, with UFC commentator citing a "non-COVID, non-weight-cutting illness on the Derrick Lewis side."

It's currently unclear if the bout will be rescheduled for a later date.



Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC), currently sitting at No. 7 in the UFC's official heavyweight rankings, had been looking to snap a disappointing two-fight skid after suffering back-to-back losses to Sergeo Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa.



Meanwhile, No. 12 Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) was hoping to build on the strength of consecutive wins over Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy.



With the cancellation, a light heavyweight clash between Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) and Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) was elevated to UFC Fight Night 215's headlining role.

