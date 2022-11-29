MMA Star Nate Diaz Becomes Free Agent as UFC Contract Ends

Nate Diaz is officially a free agent after he was removed from the UFC roster on Tuesday, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting. The news was confirmed by ESPN. Diaz is now free to negotiate his own fights.

Diaz’s last fight under his contract was against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 on Sept. 10. UFC still had an exclusive negotiating window with Diaz, which is now over, according to Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield.

“We are now going to begin the process of Nate’s free agency,” Rosenfield told ESPN.

Diaz beat Ferguson via a fourth-round submission in his most recent fight. The 37-year-old has been with UFC since since the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show in 2007.

In an August interview with ESPN, Diaz said he wants to return to the UFC eventually, but he’s going to seek opportunities outside of the organization, potentially in boxing.