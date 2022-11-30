Roberto Soldic Welcomes High Expectations in ONE Championship Debut

Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic spent the past five years of his career terrorizing both the middleweight and welterweight divisions of KSW, Poland's leading MMA promotion. However, the 27-year-old slugger is now ready to take on a new challenge on the international stage under the ONE Championship banner.



"Everything is new–new continent, new people, you know? But same gloves," Soldic told MMA Underground. "Same gloves, different name, and I feel good. Almost time to fight."

Soldic completed his KSW career late last year, claiming the KSW middleweight title with a stunning first-round knockout of promotional stalwart Mamed Khalidov. It was Soldic's seventh consecutive win under the KSW banner, six of which came via knockout. Free agency followed, and Soldic entertained offers from several of the sport's top promotions before he ultimately elected to sign with the Singapore-based ONE Championship.



Soldic said it was ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong that convinced him it was the right move to make.



"So many options, and it was really hard for me to decide because I'm still young," Soldic said. "I'm 27, and I have a lot of experience of everywhere, but when I traveled to Singapore, I saw that this is for me, you know? They give me so many options to do and they respect me a lot. They gave me good offers. It's like home, you know? They treated me very good, like as a KSW double champion.



"They gave me everything. ... I can also do different combat sports. It's in one organization, so it will be the same assignment, but first, for now, I will focus on MMA."



Soldic (20-3) could eventually compete in both kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts under the ONE Championship banner, but first up is an MMA contest with undefeated Russian contender Murad Ramazanov (11-0). A grappling standout who's already 3-0 under the ONE banner, Ramazanov presents a stern challenge for Soldic in his promotional debut, but "Robocop" insists that's exactly his goal.



"When they offered me this guy, my manager, he told me it's Murad," Soldic recalled. "I just said to let me know the date and sign the contract. You know, I never choose my opponent. I never choose. I want to be champion, you know? So you have to destroy this guy who is on my way to be the best. That's what I did in KSW, and that's why I'm out here.



"The first match, you know, Murad Ramazanov, it's a really tough fight, but I like it. That's why I'm here, and I want to compete with the best in the world."



Should he prove victorious, a title shot could follow in short order, and Soldic welcomes the opportunity. Long revered as a top talent on the European scene, and armed with a fan-friendly style that has seen him earn 17 of his 20 career wins by knockout, Soldic is excited to introduce himself to fight fans in Asia, where ONE Championship is based, as well as North America, where the promotion now airs monthly events in primetime via streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.



Soldic realizes the opportunity that is in front of him and plans on capitalizing on it beginning this week. For him, the expectations that came along with his signing don't bring pressure, but rather opportunity.



"People expect a lot from me," Soldic said. "They expect always KOs from me and a good show, you know? That's how I showed in other organizations like KSW, like Superior FC, Final Fight Championship. I'm champion of five different organizations in Europe, so they expect always a finish, so it's a little bit of pressure, you know, but it doesn't matter.



"It's most important for me to win, you know? But of course I'm always going forward. I try to break my opponent. I give pressure, and I think I give big problems in the cage. When I give the pressure, when I'm coming forward, it's hard to defend this because I'm very fast in the hands and have a good sprawl, so I believe in myself. I'm ready to give a good show, and I'm coming for that win."

