Tai Tuivasa Seeks to Gift Son With One More Win for Christmas

Gane's win in September canceled Tuivasa's shoey plans, but the top-five heavyweight has rescheduled his signature celebration for Saturday.

Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.

Tai Tuivasa returns to the cage Saturday, seeking to end the year on a victorious note in a bout against heavyweight surging Sergei Pavlovich.

This is Tuivasa’s third fight of the year and fourth since last December. He will attempt to reignite his winning ways after Ciryl Gane broke his five-fight win streak in September. Now comes Tuivasa’s chance to end a streak, as Pavlovich (16-1) has won his last four.

“They offered me a lot for this fight,” said Tuivasa (14-4). “I’m ready to finish the year off with a bang.”

Tuivasa was impressive during his five straight wins, finally attaining a top-five division ranking. Yet the most standout performance occurred during his loss in Paris, France to Gane. During the last 90 seconds of the second round, Tuivasa sent Gane to the ground with a ferocious right hand. Gane quickly scrambled back to his feet, preventing Tuivasa from finishing the fight on the ground, which was his best chance to win. Gane then hit a series of body kicks in the very next sequence, which ultimately caused Tuivasa’s downfall in the third round, which ended in a knockout.

“That’s all part of fighting,” said Tuivasa. “And I love everything about fighting. I’m from an area [in Sydney, Australia] where, if you don’t fight, you become the bait. Maybe that’s why my punches land so hard. This is where I excel, and I’m excited to get back out there for another fight.”

Tuivasa hopes to pick up a win Saturday and return home to his family for the ensuing celebration. Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports

No great mystery surrounds Tuivasa’s game plan for Saturday. In order to remain the UFC’s No. 4-ranked heavyweight, he will need to finish Pavlovich.

“The faster I fight, then the faster I can start drinking,” Tuivasa says. “I’ll get the bag, then go back home with my family.”

In addition to being a prize fighter, the 29-year-old Tuivasa is also a proud father. He desperately misses his son, who lives in Australia.

“I missed my son’s birthday last week,” Tuivasa says. “He turned six. I don’t want anything more than to go home and see him. There are a lot of sacrifices in this sport, but none greater for me than being away from my son.”

Jubilant, charismatic, and always ready to party, Tuivasa is known for the steel in his fists and eagerness to drink out of a shoe. There will be countless shoeys in his future, likely beginning this Saturday. But Tuivasa is also a father who wants to spend Christmas with his son. Before he can do that, he needs to get past a very dangerous Pavlovich.

“My job is to fight, and this is how I get paid,” Tuivasa says. “I like to put my b---- on the line and test myself.

“I’m going to end the year with a bang, then go home and be with my family. We love to party and we love to drink, so there will be plenty of chances for a shoey back home, too.”

Holland Facing Enormous Opportunity

Christmas is coming a few weeks early for Kevin Holland.

Holland is coming off a devastating one-sided loss to Khamzat Chimaev in September, one that prompted him to briefly retire from the sport. Less than three months later, he is back, headlining Saturday’s UFC card against Stephen Thompson–and ready to rewrite his narrative heading into the new year.

If Holland (23-8, 1 NC) wins Saturday, no one will be focused on the Chimaev defeat. Instead, he will have defeated the sixth-ranked welterweight, putting himself right back in the mix for big fights–possibly even against Belal Muhammad.

Thompson (16-6-1) remains a tough out in the cage, and he is still one of the most complete mixed martial artists in the world. But only a few months shy of turning 40, he is no longer the same force he once was. Thompson is riding a two-fight losing streak. His last fight was a year ago, when Muhammad used his speed, power, and agility to impose his will. That is also likely a foreshadowing of the way this will unfold.

Holland is too explosive, not to mention hungry. It should be a great fight, one that reminds fans why MMA is a better place with Holland involved. And it will open a world of possibilities for Holland in 2023.

The Pick ‘Em Section:

UFC on ESPN welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Pick: Kevin Holland

UFC on ESPN heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Pick: Tai Tuivasa

UFC on ESPN welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Pick: Rafael dos Anjos

UFC on ESPN women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Pick: Angela Hill

ONE on Prime 5 light heavyweight title bout: Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin

Pick: Reinier de Ridder

Last week: 5-1

2022 record: 139-73

