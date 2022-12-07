Cris Cyborg Eyes Summer Return to Bellator Against Cat Zingano

For the second time in the past three months, Cris Cyborg has chosen the squared circle over a cage.



The reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion is one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the sport's history, but after a successful boxing debut in her native Brazil in September, the 37-year-old slugger is scheduled for a follow-up appearance at Saturday's Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan pay-per-view event in Omaha, Nebraska.



Cyborg said she wasn't actively seeking another boxing match, but when the opportunity was presented to her, she certainly didn't want to pass it up.



"I was thinking it was just one, too, but then they opened the door and invited me, and when they called my team, 'I would like to have Cyborg on the card,' it made me really happy," Cyborg told MMA Underground. "You know, it's an honor for me to be on the same card as Crawford, who is a big name of boxing, and it's nice to bring the MMA fans to come to watch him box, and his fans can know who is Cyborg, you know? It's going to be very cool."

Cyborg has been competing at MMA's highest level for more than 14 years, and she's quite used to being the featured name on the marquee. But with reigning WBO welterweight champion and pound-for-pound boxing great Crawford in the headlining role of Saturday's card at The CHI Health Center Arena, Cyborg is just fine playing a supporting role.



"I'm happy to not be the main event," Cyborg said with a laugh. "You know, it's a different world. I'm happy to be there. ... This is just helping to build my name in the boxing world a little bit, so for me, it's just an honor to be there, be part of this, and I know he's one of the best in the world."



Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 1-0 Boxing) takes on three-time Bellator veteran Gabrielle Holloway (6-6 MMA, 0-2 Boxing) in what is largely expected to serve as a showcase bout for the Brazilian great. For her part, Cyborg believes it will be entertaining.



"She did her first boxing fight in 2016," Cyborg said of Holloway. "She fought one girl, Raquel Miller, who is one of my training partners, and she lost by decision, but you know, she's going to be a great match. I'm happy she was the one that accepted the fight, too, and it will make a great fight for the fans."



Cyborg said she's enjoying her expanded opportunities in boxing and even traveled to Seattle to work with boxing trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. in preparation for the contest. Still, Cyborg insists she hasn't turned her back on MMA and is expecting to return to the sport next summer.



"I have to defend my title," Cyborg said. "I've been waiting for Cat Zingano to accept the fight. I know there's been a lot of talk on social media about, if she's willing to sign the contract, she's been running and declined to fight. So I believe – I hope – she's been training hard, and I believe we're going to train some and we're going to fight in the summer.

"I want to keep doing both, but for sure, No. 1 priority for me is MMA, and if they show up, some boxing fights, for sure I'm going to try to work it together. But you know, I believe the next fight will be Cat Zingano, and it's going to be a great fight. She's the girl that beat Amanda Nunes, beat Miesha Tate. She hasn't lost for a little while at 145 pounds, so it will be great."