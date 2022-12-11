Raul Rosas Jr. Wins Debut as Youngest Fighter in UFC History

Raul Rosas Jr. introduced himself to the fight world at UFC 282, and did so in memorable fashion.

Less than three minutes into his bout against Jay Perrin, Rosas (7-0) locked in a rear-naked choke to secure the victory by submission. He controlled the back of Perrin, putting forth a flawless performance. He never allowed Perrin (10-7) to place him in any peril, and he is an instant candidate for Fight of the Night performer.

At 18 years and two months, Rosas is the youngest fighter in UFC history. Still in high school, he fights with a maturity that far advances his age. He adds a new element to the bantamweight division. While Perrin is not the most decorated opponent, the victory–and the manner in which he accomplished it–is an important building block for Rosas.

Speaking with Joe Rogan in the octagon during his post-fight interview, Rosas shared why he should win the night’s fight bonus.

“I need those 50 G’s so I can buy my mother a minivan,” said Rosas. “And she can give me a ride to the [UFC Performance Institute].”

Next week should be an exciting one for Rosas in school. He will be back in the cage early in 2023, and there is endless potential for his future.