A.J. McKee: 'I Would Destroy' UFC's Alexander Volkanovski

Only days removed from conquering his first trip to Japan, A.J. McKee’s immediate future appears to be a title bout against either Bellator featherweight champion Patrício “Pitbull” Freire or lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov. But if McKee had it his way, his next bout would be another cross-promotional affair, this time against the consensus top pound-for-pound fighter in the world in the UFC’s Alexander Volkanovski.

“I would destroy Volk,” says McKee. “Volk beat a GOAT, he beat [Max] Holloway. I know I’m the best in the world, and that’s the biggest statement I could make. I could prove that the best fighters in the world aren’t all in the UFC.”

McKee (20-1) defeated Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza (14-2) via unanimous decision in a non-title bout on Saturday in Tokyo, showcasing knees and head stomps that are illegal in the U.S. but perfectly valid in Japan. He was well prepared to handle de Souza’s jiu-jitsu, and the victory is another important step toward the 27-year-old McKee proving he ranks among the sport’s best. In addition to the win, he arrived home with another coveted possession: a complete samurai outfit that cost $100,000.

“That’s going in my man cave,” says McKee. “Maybe I can pass that on later in my life to my family as an heirloom. I won my first fight in Japan, so I went big.”

McKee is no stranger to headlining big fight cards, but the chance to close the show at Japan's legendary Saitama Super Arena on New Year's Eve was a special moment he won't soon forget.

"Since I was a kid, I've always dreamed of fighting in Japan, so with that coming full circle, it was the opportunity of a lifetime," McKee told MMA Underground. "I love the fans. I love the culture. I just love the whole fight atmosphere out there in totality. It's a dope place, man. If you haven't been, you've got to go. I'm going back in a couple of weeks, so that should speak for itself how I feel."

McKee was surprisingly willing to engage in the ground game early on with de Souza and ultimately outworked him over the course of 15 minutes to take home a decision victory. McKee said he knew it was a risky game but that he felt confident in his own skills.

"You've always got to have respect for your opponent," McKee said. "I felt his caliber of jiu-jitsu was by far, hands down, one of the toughest fighters I've fought thus far to date, and I don't know if I'll fight somebody with jiu-jitsu on that level again. You know, every second and opportunity he got to throw a submission, he was throwing that triangle up. He was trying to bait me, hooking the leg, go to the leglock. He had nice transitions."

McKee was one of five Bellator fighters who made the journey to Japan to represent the brand in a historic co-promotion with Rizin. New Year's Eve has long been a blockbuster night for combat sports in Japan, and the two promotions combined for a unique competition not often seen between rival organizations.

Bellator fighters went 5-0 on the night, and they'll look to replicate the feat later this year, when Rizin is expected to reciprocate the hospitality and travel to the U.S. for a show contested in Bellator's cage. McKee said he's game to take part again should his services be needed.

"I'll fight anybody, man," McKee says. "'Mercenary' does what he does. Sign that contract, I'm coming to take you out. I don't care who it is, what it is, when it is, where it is."

Another interesting development that took place in Japan was McKee forming a bond with Freire. Intense rivals for the past two years, they split their two bouts against one another but found themselves in a unique situation this past week where they were fighting for the same team. A few earnest moments led to a much deeper understanding between the two proud fighters.

“I like memorabilia, and a while back, I’d asked Patrício to sign this poster with both of us on it,” says McKee. “Patrício signed it, but he put a big ‘X’ over my face, which I found disrespectful. During the trip, he said he didn’t realize that the poster was for me, and he apologized. I appreciated the conversation.

“I’ll always have respect for Patrício. Look at who he’s fought and who he’s beat. He’s one of the best, hands down.”

McKee continues to wait for a trilogy bout against Freire. If that does not come to fruition, then a lightweight title bout against the undefeated Nurmagomedov would also make sense for his next fight.

“The trilogy would be enormous,” says McKee. “I’d even do it in his neck of the woods. But I can’t control whether we fight again. If it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

“I want the legacy of fighting Patrício for a third time, but I have options. I’ve always envisioned fighting myself as a 155-pounder. Fighting Nurmagomedov, stylistically, that would be an awesome fight. You’d see wrestling, scrambling, and we both have nice hands. I’d love to test him. And if I can’t be undefeated, neither can he.”