Jake Paul Signs Deal With PFL, Will Participate in MMA

Internet celebrity Jake Paul is taking the next step in his professional fighting career—as well as his run as a major antagonist of the UFC—joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on a contract that includes equity in the company.

Paul signed a multiyear deal with the PFL to compete in the new “Super Fight” division and will participate in pay-per-view bouts starting in 2023, according to The New York Times. He does not yet have a fight on the schedule, and the terms of the deal with him and business partner Nakisa Bidarian have not been disclosed.

The PFL introduced Paul in a video on Thursday morning.

“That’s right ladies and gentlemen, you read the title correctly. I’ve officially signed as an MMA fighter to the fastest-growing sports league in the world. The PFL, baby,” Paul said in the introductory clip.

Paul says he also has a role with the league as “head of fighter advocacy,” and he will be “deeply involved in making sure that the PFL is the best place in the world for fighters.” Fighters in the Super Fights division will receive 50% of revenue, Paul says.

Paul mentioned his push for fair pay for fighters, directly swiping at UFC president Dana White’s overpay for the athletes in the MMA’s top league.

The influencer broke into professional combat sports as a boxer in early 2020 and has posted a 6–0 record. In his last fight in October, he defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva by unanimous decision. Now, he has to add to his repertoire as he seeks to become a professional MMA fighter.

“The biggest thing for me would be getting the kicks down,” Paul said, via the Times. “But I’m going to start now, moving forward with some extra time I have within this camp. I’m going to put in some extra time, rolling around doing some jujitsu and learning some kicks.”