Victoria Lee, Rising MMA Star, Dies at 18

Victoria Lee, a rising MMA star, has died, her family and ONE Championship announced on Saturday. She was 18 years old.

Angela Lee, Victoria’s older sister and an accomplished ONE Championship fighter, revealed in an Instagram post that Victoria died on Dec. 26. No cause of death was given.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” Angela Lee wrote. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

“We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.”

ONE Championship, a prominent MMA promotion, confirmed the news of Lee’s death on social media.

“The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee,” the company said in a tweet. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Lee (3–0) was undefeated in three fights with ONE Championship in 2021. Her sister Angela is the promotion’s atomweight champion, while her brother, Christian, is ONE’s middleweight and welterweight champion.

Victoria, who was born in Hawai’i but represented Singapore in competition, did not fight in 2022. She was scheduled to compete in her fourth MMA bout on Jan. 14.